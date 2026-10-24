Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2026) - From October 16 to 18, the 2026 FHC Future Health Industry Conference was successfully held at the Hangzhou International Expo Center. With the theme "Connecting Global Health Resources · Facilitating Collaborative Industry Progress," the conference was initiated and hosted by Hangzhou Family Health Holding Co., Ltd. It brought together government leaders, academicians and experts, representatives from the World Health Organization, industry associations, leading domestic and international health industry enterprises, non-public medical institutions, and representatives from primary healthcare and retail outlets, among others, to jointly analyze industry development trends, build cross-regional collaboration bridges, and pool resources to jointly construct a health industry ecosystem. The aim was to build consensus and accumulate momentum for the collaborative development of the domestic health industry.





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Grounded in the overall situation of industrial innovation and focused on the long-term development of the industry, during the opening ceremony, the organizer, Family Health, closely aligned with the event's core theme of the conference and innovatively built an open platform integrating B2B industry collaboration, B2C value delivery, and E2C industry education. Guided by the core concept of "S2B2C partnership and symbiosis", the platform fully connects the entire industry chain-from upstream industry and distribution channels to grassroots terminals and hundreds of millions of families-building a complete closed loop for the health industry that is rooted in grassroots communities and benefits the general public. It explores a sustainable, replicable, and scalable innovative paradigm for the high-quality development of the big health industry.





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Leveraging the momentum and industry cohesion fostered by this conference, several landmark initiatives were launched-most notably the establishment of the Socially-Run Healthcare Branch of the China Medical Pharmaceutical Material Association, a milestone achievement for the event. Zheng Guosong, Chairman of Family Health, was elected as the branch's inaugural Chairperson. Grounded in the realities of the socially-run healthcare sector, the branch aims to integrate resources from private hospitals, primary healthcare facilities, and health service providers nationwide. It will promote industry self-regulation, facilitate the exchange of best practices, and foster resource sharing-all with the goal of enhancing the quality and sophistication of socially-run healthcare and contributing to the "Healthy China" initiative.





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The conference featured a main forum alongside seven parallel breakout sessions, covering a wide range of cutting-edge topics: in-depth policy analysis, synergistic innovation between public and private health insurance, the global expansion of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, the inheritance and modernization of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the development of the Construction of the Silver Care and Wellness Industry, the transformation of pharmacy chains, and the high-quality development of socially-run healthcare. Over 100 domestic and international speakers shared forward-looking insights and practical strategies on key issues, including industry cycle analysis, compliance framework development, digital transformation, and the upgrading of primary healthcare services. Furthermore, a series of closed-door industry matchmaking sessions and business negotiations took place, leading to numerous preliminary cooperation agreements among stakeholders across the supply chain-truly realizing the conference's objectives of "sparking intellectual exchange, connecting resources, and driving the implementation of concrete projects".





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The success of this conference would not have been possible without the tremendous support of competent authorities at all levels, industry associations, participating enterprises, partner organizations, media outlets, and all the distinguished guests. The organizing committee extends its sincere gratitude to everyone who has shown interest in, participated in, or contributed to the success of this conference.

In times of great challenge, it is all the more important to uphold a long-term perspective and remain committed to openness and symbiosis. According to the organizing committee, the FHC Future Health Industry Conference will continue to strengthen its value as a platform, guided by the philosophy: "End of Event, Endless Cooperation; Continuous Innovation, Constant Ecosystem Building." Moving forward, the conference will leverage various platforms-including regular industry salons, regional industry matchmaking, the integration of international resources, and the establishment of the National Working Committee of the Private Healthcare Division-to ensure that the insights and outcomes from the conference are continuously translated into actionable, implementable industry initiatives. Working hand in hand with industry peers to navigate through industrial cycles and aim to co-create a blueprint for the development of the health sector. Through concrete action to support the implementation of the Healthy China strategy, contributing from within the grassroots industrial ecosystem to the high-quality development of China's big health industry.

FHC Future Health Industry Conference - see you again in 2027!

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