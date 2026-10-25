LINSOUL INC: Kiwi Ears KE4 II: Redefining a Modern Classic

Building on the legacy of the original KE4, the Kiwi Ears KE4 II introduces a redesigned driver architecture and refined tuning to further advance its balance of tonal accuracy and technical performance.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2026 / The Kiwi Ears KE4 II reimagines the original KE4 with a new 1DD + 2BA + 1 planar driver configuration, combining the impact of a dedicated dynamic driver with the precision of balanced armature and planar drivers. By reworking the driver architecture while retaining the four-driver framework, the KE4 II optimizes driver load distribution, particularly across the midrange and treble, to improve resolution, midrange texture, and timbrel accuracy. Its refined tuning is designed to deliver a balanced listening experience across a wide range of musical genres, from pop and rock to hip-hop and classical, while remaining versatile enough for stage monitoring, audio production, everyday listening, and gaming.

Newly Developed Drivers

The KE4 II features a 10mm biocellulose dynamic driver dedicated to bass, delivering precise sub-bass extension and impactful, textured rumble. Two custom balanced armature drivers handle the midrange and lower treble, providing clear articulation and well-defined layering. Completing the configuration is a custom microplanar ultrasonic tweeter, which extends treble response beyond 20kHz with lower distortion than conventional balanced armature tweeters. Compared to balanced armature and electrostatic drivers, the microplanar driver also offers a smoother, more natural timbre, avoiding the plasticky or overly metallic character sometimes associated with these driver types.

A Refined Take on Modern Sound Signature

The KE4 II adopts a refined tuning approach based on modern target preferences, balancing neutrality with musicality. Its low end features a dedicated 8dB sub-bass shelf that rolls off precisely at 200Hz, delivering satisfying bass impact across musical genres while keeping the midrange clear and free from muddiness. The midrange remains flat from 200Hz to 1kHz, providing a studio monitor-like presentation of vocals and instruments with minimal tonal coloration. The treble is carefully tuned around a 3kHz peak to align with the ear's natural acoustic characteristics, while the upper treble is controlled for a smoother, less fatiguing listening experience. Combined with the microplanar driver's fast transient response, this tuning maintains a spacious soundstage without compromising naturalness.

Crafted by Hand

Each KE4 II unit is handcrafted, with shells made from medical-grade resin and individually finished and polished by hand. Each faceplate is decorated individually, while the drivers are measured and paired to ensure channel balance and consistent performance before assembly. Every component is carefully assembled by hand, and each completed unit undergoes a final measurement to verify quality and performance. The KE4 II is designed to provide reliable performance across a wide range of listening scenarios.

Custom Detachable Cable

The Kiwi Ears KE4 II comes equipped with a standard 0.78mm 2-pin detachable cable system. This design allows users to replace or customize their cables to suit their listening preferences while extending the long-term usability of the IEM.

Product Technical Information

Driver Configuration: 1 planar driver + 2 balanced armature drivers + 1 dynamic driver

Crossover / Acoustic Design: 3-way crossover with 3 acoustic tubes

Frequency Allocation: 1 ultra-high-frequency driver, 2 mid-high-frequency drivers, and 1 low-frequency driver

Impedance: 15O @ 1kHz ±1O

Sensitivity: 104dB @ 1kHz ±1dB

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

About Kiwi Ears

Kiwi Ears is a leading audio brand dedicated to crafting innovative, high-quality audio solutions for audiophiles, music enthusiasts, and professionals. From IEMs to headphones, Kiwi Ears combines cutting-edge technology with a passion for sound to create products that inspire and delight.

The Kiwi Ears KE4 II is now available for purchase on the official Kiwi Ears website and through authorized retailers worldwide.

For more information about the Kiwi Ears KE4 II, please visit:

Kiwi Ears Website

Linsoul Website

Contact Information

Evelyn Zhou

Marketing Specialist

marketing@kiwiears.com

SOURCE: LINSOUL INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/kiwi-ears-ke4-ii-redefining-a-modern-classic-1237119