Expo Contratista Announces 10th Edition in Dallas, Spotlighting Latino Construction Businesses and Workforce Development

October 1-2, 2027, event at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas will feature Latino Build Show workshops and technical demonstrations.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 25, 2026 / Expo Contratista will celebrate its 10th edition on October 1-2, 2027, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, bringing together contractors, construction professionals, manufacturers, suppliers, and industry leaders for two days focused on business connections, technical education, and opportunities for the Latino construction community.

The milestone edition puts a central industry issue in focus: how to connect the people building America with the training, relationships, and business resources that help them advance. For construction companies and suppliers, the event offers an opportunity to engage directly with Latino contractors and skilled professionals whose work contributes to projects across the industry.

"The Hispanic construction industry deserves opportunities that keep expanding and growing," said Sergio Terreros, President and CEO of Expo Contratista. "Latino professionals are an essential part of the construction workforce. Expo Contratista is dedicated to connecting our industry and helping prepare our community for success-with access to knowledge, business relationships, and opportunities to move forward."

A featured component of the anniversary edition will be the Latino Build Show, taking place inside Expo Contratista. Through workshops and technical demonstrations, the program will bring practical education to the exhibition floor, giving attendees opportunities to explore construction products, tools, and techniques while connecting with industry specialists.

The Latino Build Show will extend the event's educational focus beyond product displays, creating a setting where construction professionals can ask technical questions, observe applications, and connect what they learn to their work.

For reporters covering construction, workforce development, and the business of the skilled trades, the 10th edition offers a forum to examine Latino entrepreneurship, access to technical training, and the relationships between manufacturers and the contractors who select and install their products.

As Expo Contratista reaches this milestone, its mission remains focused on helping Latino construction professionals build connections and strengthen their businesses. The 2027 edition will bring that mission together with an expanded emphasis on practical learning through the Latino Build Show.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Expo Contratista - 10th Edition

Dates: October 1-2, 2027

Venue: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas

Location: Dallas, Texas

Featured Program: Latino Build Show - workshops and technical demonstrations inside the expo

About Expo Contratista

Expo Contratista is a construction industry trade show dedicated to connecting Latino contractors and construction professionals with manufacturers, suppliers, education, and business opportunities. The event creates a space for industry relationships, knowledge sharing, and the continued growth of the Hispanic construction community.

Media Contact

Expo Contratista

gm@expocontratista.com

SOURCE: Expo Contratista

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/expo-contratista-announces-10th-edition-in-dallas-spotlighting-l-1237981