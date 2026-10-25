HKA Enterprises is Powering the Skilled Trades That Are Moving the U.S. Economy Forward

National workforce partner gives employers faster recruiting and lower hiring costs

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESS Newswire / October 25, 2026 / As demand for skilled tradespeople outpaces supply across the country, HKA Enterprises is drawing on more than 45 years of experience to help employers fill the field roles that keep major projects on schedule. From shipyards and data centers to aerospace programs and construction sites, HKA recruits and employs the welders, electricians, technicians, engineers and crews that are pushing the U.S. economy ahead.

The need has rarely been greater. Associated Builders and Contractors estimates the construction industry alone needs 349,000 net new workers in 2026 just to meet demand, and NCCER projects that 41% of the construction workforce will retire by 2031. At the same time, the build-out of data centers and telecom networks, a busy shipbuilding and repair pipeline, and growing aerospace and defense programs are competing for many of the same skilled workers.

"The skilled trades are one of the great growth stories in today's labor market," said Reg Greiner, Board Director at HKA Enterprises. "These are well-paid, in-demand careers, and the companies that hire them are building the infrastructure the country runs on. For more than four decades our job has been to connect the two: to get qualified, credentialed people onto the job site faster, and to make every placement a win for the employer and the employee."

Built from the field up

HKA began as a small architecture and engineering staffing firm serving the Upstate of South Carolina. It has since grown into a national workforce partner with multiple offices across the United States, serving clients throughout the U.S.A from the Fortune 500 to Small Businesses. Along the way, HKA expanded beyond staffing to offer Employer of Record (EOR) Service, HR + Workforce Solutions, IT Statement of Work (SOW), and Direct Hire placement services.

Faster recruiting, lower acquisition costs

HKA's model is designed to shorten time-to-fill and reduce what employers spend to bring each worker on board:

Recruiters who know the trade. HKA's recruiters understand the work, the tools and the site, and screen candidates for competence against the specific assignment.

HKA's recruiters understand the work, the tools and the site, and screen candidates for competence against the specific assignment. Deployment-ready workers. Every certification and license is verified before placement, and the compliance file is complete before day one, so new hires are ready to produce.

Every certification and license is verified before placement, and the compliance file is complete before day one, so new hires are ready to produce. National reach. A network spanning multiple offices lets HKA source talent wherever the work is, from a single specialist to a full crew.

A network spanning multiple offices lets HKA source talent wherever the work is, from a single specialist to a full crew. One partner, from requisition to paycheck. As Employer of Record, HKA can carry payroll, workers' compensation and compliance for the people it places. Clients typically see 15-25% savings on workers' compensation through HKA's master policy, with average Net 7 payroll terms.

Where HKA is concentrated

Shipyards and Marine: welders, shipfitters, pipefitters and marine trades for new construction, repair and dry-dock availabilities.

welders, shipfitters, pipefitters and marine trades for new construction, repair and dry-dock availabilities. Telecom and Data Centers: electricians, technicians and field crews for network buildouts and mission-critical facilities.

electricians, technicians and field crews for network buildouts and mission-critical facilities. Aerospace and Defense: engineers, technicians, mechanics and production staff that scale with contract awards.

engineers, technicians, mechanics and production staff that scale with contract awards. Engineering and Construction: engineers and designers, plus concrete, masonry, ironworking and equipment crews for projects nationwide.

A career path for tradespeople

HKA applies the same standard to the people it places: steady work with reputable employers, assignments matched to each person's skills, history and certifications, and support from a recruiter and payroll team for the length of the assignment. "When a welder or an electrician has steady work with a good employer, the project wins and so does the family behind that worker," Greiner said. "That's the outcome we measure ourselves by."

Employers can learn more at www.hkaa.com , and job seekers can view current openings on the HKA Job Board at jobs.hkaa.com .

About HKA Enterprises

HKA Enterprises is a workforce solutions provider with headquarters in Duncan, South Carolina. For more than 45 years, HKA has delivered skilled trade and specialty recruiting, Employer of Record and funded payroll, executive search and IT solutions to companies of every size, from family-owned businesses to the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.hkaa.com.

Media contact

Reg Greiner, Board Director

HKA Enterprises

864-551-1079

rgreiner@hkaa.com

SOURCE: HKA Enterprises

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hka-enterprises-is-powering-the-skilled-trades-that-are-moving-t-1241308