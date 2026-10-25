Ariston Announces Major Brand Relaunch Across the MEA Region Headlined by Italian Chef Massimo Bottura

As a brand of the leading global home appliance manufacturer Beko,

Ariston is rolling out an extensive campaign highlighting its legacy, introducing advanced caring solutions to households across the region.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariston, a trusted name in household appliances and a trusted care expert with a rich Italian heritage since 1960, is proud to announce its high-profile brand relaunch across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Headlined by a major strategic push under the Beko portfolio and anchored by a partnership with 3-Michelin-star Italian chef Massimo Bottura, the campaign introduces a powerful narrative inspired by a timeless truth: "Because grandma's recipe deserves care."

Backed by over 60 years of global heritage and more than three decades of trusted presence in the Gulf and Levant, the brand is rolling out an extensive rollout spanning key GCC markets. Renowned for its mastery in cooking and built-in appliances, Ariston continues to expand its deep-rooted connection with households across the region by bringing greater convenience and advanced caring solutions to everyday life.

An Iconic Partnership Rooted in Excellence

Anchoring this regional relaunch is a headline partnership with world-renowned, 3-Michelin-star Italian chef Massimo Bottura. Celebrated globally for his culinary innovation, sustainability advocacy, and uncompromising standards, Chef Bottura's philosophy perfectly mirrors Ariston's commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and kitchen solutions. His endorsement underscores the high-performance capabilities of Ariston appliances, designed to inspire culinary passion in every home.

Innovation Meets Legacy: Caring for Every Home

Drawing on more than 60 years of experience, the brand uses its expertise to create care-led solutions shaped around real, everyday needs - highlighting a modern, consumer-centric product ecosystem spanning both kitchen and home care. Ariston's expanded lineup addresses the evolving needs of modern households through core pillars centered around healthy cooking and everyday advanced caring solutions.

Kitchen Solutions: Precision-engineered built-in and freestanding ovens featuring AirFry for wholesome meals with less or no oil, alongside refrigeration technologies like VitalCare and FreshShield designed to preserve freshness and nutrients.

Dishcare & Laundry Solutions: Advanced cleaning performance with HydraDeep dishwashers, alongside garment care innovations such as FabricCare and ColourCare in washing machines and dryers that protect every fiber and keep colors vibrant.

"Ariston is entering an exciting new chapter in the MEA region, evolving to meet the dynamic needs of today's families while honoring the deep trust built over six decades globally and for over three decades right here in the region," said Murat Kahriman, Regional Managing Director of Beko Gulf. "Under the Beko corporate umbrella, with our strong product lineup, and the incredible endorsement of Chef Massimo Bottura, we are setting a new standard for modern living and kitchen innovation in millions of homes."

The end-of-October 2026 campaign rollout will feature a 360-degree brand image campaign spanning digital, social, PR, and retail touchpoints across the region.

About Ariston

Ariston is a leading home appliances brand, renowned for its Italian heritage. Operating under the Beko portfolio, Ariston has been a trusted care expert in millions of households worldwide since 1960 -including a robust presence across the MEA region for over 30 years- delivering trusted innovative solutions that bring greater convenience and care to everyday life.

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