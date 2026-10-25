The wellness brand develops easy-to-use massage and recovery products designed for real-life routines at home, at work, and on the go.

Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2026) - Nekteck, an everyday wellness brand focused on accessible relaxation and recovery, continues to develop practical wellness products designed around modern routines and everyday comfort by now offering the Nekteck AirFlow Go.





Nekteck



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Founded in 2017, Nekteck began with neck massage products and has since expanded into a broader wellness portfolio. Today, the brand offers massage and recovery products for the neck, back, feet, legs, knees, hands, and eyes, along with cordless and portable wellness devices made for use at home, at work, during travel, and in daily downtime.

Nekteck's product philosophy is centered on simple comfort, thoughtful innovation, and dependable value. The brand believes relaxation and recovery should not be limited to spas, clinics, or professional athletes. Instead, Nekteck designs products that help people add moments of comfort and recovery into familiar settings such as the home, office, gym, and travel environment.





Nekteck product designed for deep active recovery



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Nekteck was built around the idea that wellness should fit naturally into real life. The goal is to create practical products that are easy to use, accessible, and helpful for people who want simple ways to relax, recover, and recharge throughout the day.

The brand's growing portfolio supports a wide range of everyday wellness needs. Nekteck's neck and back massagers are designed for relaxation after work, long commutes, or travel. Its foot and leg products support people who spend long periods walking, standing, or sitting. The brand also offers more targeted massage products, including knee, hand, and eye massagers, for users looking to build focused comfort into their daily routines.

As lifestyles become more mobile, Nekteck continues to develop cordless and portable wellness products that can be used beyond the home. These products reflect the brand's focus on making relaxation and recovery more flexible for people with busy schedules, desk-based routines, active lifestyles, or frequent travel.





Nekteck Cordless Air Compression Full Leg Boot



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The newest addition is Nekteck AirFlow Go, a cordless air compression calf massager designed for everyday use. The product features five massage modes, five pressure levels, lightweight foldable construction, up to approximately three hours of use, quiet operation below 45 dB, memory mode, and automatic shutoff. Designed for situations such as post-workout relaxation, office breaks, travel, and downtime at home, AirFlow Go reflects Nekteck's broader direction toward portable, adjustable, and easy-to-use wellness products.

By continuing to expand its product range, Nekteck aims to make everyday relaxation and recovery more approachable. The brand's products are designed for people who want practical wellness tools that fit naturally into daily routines without complicated setup or professional appointments.

For more information, visit Nekteck at https://nekteck.com/.

About Nekteck

Founded in 2017, Nekteck is an everyday wellness brand developing massage and recovery products for real-life routines. Its portfolio includes products for the neck, back, feet, legs, knees, hands, and eyes, along with portable wellness devices for use at home, at work, and on the go.

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