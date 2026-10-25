Shifting from "Database" to "Living Exhibition", Building a New Landmark for the Preservation and Inheritance of Linguistic and Cultural Heritage

Changsha, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2026) - On August 24, 2026, the opening ceremony of a series of events for the launch of the Exhibition Hall of Achievements of China's Language Resources Protection Project, themed Integration of Culture and Technology, Empowerment of Language Resources, hosted by the People's Government of Hunan Province, was held at the Hunan Museum. The event marks an iconic leap in China's language resource conservation from "databases" to "living exhibitions". It serves as a vivid demonstration of how language resources fuel the integration of culture and technology, and also gathers valuable experience for the planned national Museum of Language Resources.

Centered on the theme Endless River of Language, Flourishing Through Generations, the special exhibition at the hall falls into three sections: Source: Tracing the Roots of Linguistic Lineages, Surge: A Panorama of Linguistic Diversity, and Nurturance: Sustaining Languages for Posterity. Drawing on landmark outcomes from the China's Language Resources Protection Project initiated by the Ministry of Education and the State Language Commission, the exhibition prioritizes digital technologies. It also features over 30 carefully selected cultural relics related to languages and scripts collected by the Hunan Museum and many other cultural and museum institutions inside and outside Hunan Province. A new integrated exhibition space blending immersion, convergence and interactive experience has been created, realizing dual narrative via "cultural relics plus digitalization".

At the opening ceremony, the National Alliance for Empowering Key Fields with Language Technology was officially established. Co-sponsored by universities, research institutes, enterprises and public institutions including Donghua University, Peking University, Beijing Language and Culture University, Tongji University, Peng Cheng Laboratory and the National Library of China, the alliance prioritizes the development of digital Chinese. It focuses on the empowering role of language technology in key national areas such as improving education quality, advancing independent technological innovation, inheriting and developing culture, upgrading industries and facilitating harmonious social governance. The alliance promotes integrated innovation between language and writing and artificial intelligence, accelerates the transformation and application of research outcomes, and continuously unlocks the driving power of language technology for the development of key sectors. On the same occasion, the Changsha Initiative on Promoting In-depth Integration of Culture and Technology Empowered by Language Resources was released. Covering five dimensions - safeguarding linguistic diversity, building a language data system, upgrading language technology capacity, innovating linguistic and cultural scenarios, and fostering an open and collaborative ecosystem - the Initiative calls on the whole of society to advance language resource protection: shifting from outcome accumulation to value conversion, from academic research to public services, from cultural display to technological empowerment, and from Chinese practices to global sharing. It aims to enable languages and scripts to sustain enduring vitality in the digital age, unlock broader prospects for culture-technology integration, and build a force of the times that empowers socioeconomic development across the board and boosts exchanges and mutual learning among human civilizations.

Building on the pioneering experience of this exhibition hall, planning and construction of the standalone Museum of China's Language Resources has officially kicked off, with a proposed site at the Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park. Adhering to the five-in-one framework of "industry, academia, research, application and innovation", the museum will take as its mission "preserving linguistic genes, inheriting cultural roots, empowering technological innovation and advancing exchanges between civilizations". It strives to develop into a fully interactive, growing smart museum integrating six core functions: resource archiving, academic research, cultural display, public education, technology convergence and international exchange. The opening of the exhibition hall represents a crucial step forward for this national-level initiative from blueprint to reality.

About Hunan Museum

Located in Changsha, Hunan Province, China, Hunan Museum is one of the country's leading museums of history and art. Renowned for its collections of artifacts from the Mawangdui Han Tombs and bronze objects from the Shang and Zhou dynasties, it also serves as an important platform for showcasing Hunan's cultural heritage and promoting international cultural exchange.

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