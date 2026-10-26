EQS-News: Martial Arts History Museum / Key word(s): Consumer

Martial Arts Legend and Former UFC Referee Cecil Peoples Releases Autobiography



26.10.2026 / 00:04 CET/CEST

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GLENDALE, CA - October 25, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Combat sports pioneer Cecil Peoples, one of the foundational icons who helped usher in the era of American kickboxing, has officially released his debut autobiography, Walking the Warrior's Path. The book is now available nationwide on Amazon.

In Walking the Warrior's Path, Peoples shares his remarkable journey from picking cotton in the open plains of the deep South in Alabama to reaching the pinnacle of combat sports through determination, grit, and resilience.

During the 1960s and 1970s, Peoples accomplished what few could: transitioning from traditional tournament point-fighting into the high-stakes world of full-contact karate and professional kickboxing. By seamlessly blending traditional Hawaiian Kenpo with boxing mechanics, roadwork, and intense athletic conditioning, he helped elevate the sport's standard of professionalism and set a new benchmark for future generations of martial artists.

Following a championship fighting career, Peoples continued to safeguard the integrity of combat sports as a top-tier referee for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), kickboxing, Muay Thai, and mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts across the globe. In recognition of his legacy, he was inducted into the Martial Arts History Museum's Hall of Fame in 2003.

To purchase of copy of his autobiography, visit:

https://www.amazon.com/Cecil-Peoples-Walking-Warriors-Path/dp/B0HLV4JL11/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1V12OTICYYN8U&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.aTw-MM12scgPFaJCRz5sqXlpr0G5xHtujArhcUpN0b_GjHj071QN20LucGBJIEps.JwvXKH0_WJHnAXjSh_ki-orNINi0Ril4hkfb3jcYNBY&dib_tag=se&keywords=cecil+peoples+book&qid=1792967562&sprefix=cecil+peoples+book%2Caps%2C255&sr=8-1

A special book signing event will be hosted in November.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com