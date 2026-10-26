Nexus Legal Group Launches Nexus Crash, a Consent-First MVA Program for Plaintiff Personal Injury Firms

Program connects firms with recent, record-verified motor vehicle accident claimants who asked for legal help, delivered as a live call to the firm's intake team or as a complete file with engagement documents already signed

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 25, 2026 / Nexus Legal Group, LLC today announced the launch of Nexus Crash, a motor vehicle accident (MVA) program for plaintiff personal injury law firms. Nexus Crash connects firms with recent, record-verified MVA claimants who asked for legal help. Firms can take them as a live call to their intake team, or as a complete file with their engagement documents already signed.

Many MVA lead vendors sell the same anonymous web inquiry to several firms at once. Nexus Crash works differently. Every matter starts with crash report data from a law-enforcement-owned data provider, and the accident must be no more than three days old when its data enters the program. Each matter must also meet the program criteria. Emergency services responded, and the claimant was taken to a hospital or emergency facility. The claimant was not at fault and has not hired an attorney. The at-fault party is insured, no bodily injury settlement has been paid, and the accident falls within the firm's geographic and campaign criteria.

"Plaintiff firms keep asking us three questions: Is the accident real? Did this person actually ask for help? Will the way they were contacted stand up to scrutiny?" said Rob Parker, Founder and CEO of Nexus Legal Group. "Nexus Crash is built around those questions. Every matter traces to crash report data, every claimant asks for legal information before a firm is named, and every consent is recorded."

YouTube Video Link https://youtu.be/sxp3lQXQsMk?si=YHO8Gqb25mpCuikp



A consent-first, education-first approach. The first live contact in Nexus Crash is a nonprofit safety and wellbeing call that focuses on post-crash wellbeing and non-legal resources. No firm is named, no legal advice is given, and no fees or matter value are discussed. A firm is named only after the injured person asks for legal information and agrees to be contacted, and that consent is recorded naming the firm. Outreach uses live agents only, honors applicable state waiting periods, and includes a same-day suppression check before any contact.

Four tiers matched to severity. Firms choose the matters that fit their practice. Nexus Crash Standard covers bodily injury. Nexus Crash Catastrophic covers a catastrophic injury or fatal outcome, with direct transport from the scene to a hospital. Nexus Crash Commercial covers accidents involving a commercial vehicle with commercial insurance coverage and bodily injury. Nexus Crash Commercial Catastrophic covers commercial-vehicle accidents with commercial coverage and a catastrophic injury or fatal outcome.

Two delivery options. Live Transfer suits firms whose intake team wants to run the engagement conversation: the claimant is connected live to the firm's intake line, with the call recording and consent record. New Client Matter suits firms that want a complete file: completed intake, call recordings, the consent record, supporting records, and the firm's executed engagement documents. Campaign setup takes 14 to 21 days. First live transfers ordinarily arrive around weeks three to five, and first new client matters around weeks three to six.

Fixed fees, firm-controlled decisions. Fees are fixed by tier and set in advance. Nothing depends on matter value, settlement, or recovery, and no one shares in a legal fee. Every representation decision stays with the firm.

Funding available. Funding is also available for plaintiff firms that qualify. Nexus can connect qualifying firms with its funding source; details are at nexuslegal.group/programs/attorney-funding.

"Nexus is not a law firm, and we don't act like one," Parker said. "Our job is to deliver documented, consented claimants with a clean record of how each one reached the firm. The firm's attorneys make every legal decision."

Availability. Nexus Crash is available to plaintiff personal injury firms now. Launch states and territory terms are confirmed for each firm after source review and jurisdiction-specific review. Firms can book a 15-minute program call at calendly.com/nexuslegalgroup, call 855-925-1035, or email team@nexuslegal.group.

For more information: https://nexuslegal.group/programs/nexus-crash

About Nexus Legal Group

Nexus Legal Group, LLC is a legal marketing and consulting company based in Allentown, Pennsylvania. It helps plaintiff law firms grow through source-verified, compliance-led programs, including its EMS-linked MVA, RTCAT commercial catastrophic, and nonprofit outreach programs, and now Nexus Crash. Nexus Legal Group is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Learn more at NexusLegal.group.

Media Contact

Rob Parker, Founder and CEO

Nexus Legal Group, LLC

rob@nexuslegal.group | 855-925-1035

1636 N Cedar Crest Blvd #345, Allentown, PA 18104

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Program availability and outreach methods depend on source terms, jurisdiction-specific review, and approved scope. Nonprofit participation is not a blanket compliance exemption. Nexus is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice.

SOURCE: Nexus Legal Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexus-legal-group-launches-nexus-crash-a-consent-first-mva-progr-1241488