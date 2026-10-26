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PR Newswire
26.10.2026 01:06 Uhr
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RIMAN Connects Global Direct Selling Leaders with K-Beauty Innovation Through WFDSA World Congress and Jeju Experience Tour

RIMAN Connects Global Direct Selling Leaders with K-Beauty Innovation Through WFDSA World Congress and Jeju Experience Tour

  • RIMAN participated as a Platinum Sponsor of the 18th WFDSA World Congress, highlighting its proprietary ingredients and R&D capabilities
  • The company hosted 24 direct selling industry representatives from nine countries for an exclusive brand experience on Jeju Island

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RIMAN, a global K-beauty and wellness company, reinforced its presence in the international direct selling industry through its Platinum Sponsorship of the 18th World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA) World Congress and an exclusive brand experience on Jeju Island.

Held October 19-21 at INSPIRE Entertainment Resort in Incheon, South Korea, the triennial congress brought together direct selling industry leaders from around the world. As a Platinum Sponsor, RIMAN showcased its flagship brands, including ICD, botalab, and Lifening, alongside its proprietary ingredient, Giant BYoungPool. RIMAN Founder and Chairman Joong Hyun Ahn spoke at the "Korea Market Spotlight: Innovation Builds. People Transform." session, sharing RIMAN's growth story built on proprietary ingredients, R&D capabilities, and people-centered leadership.

Building on the congress, RIMAN hosted the "RIMAN JEJU EXPERIENCE," an exclusive brand immersion program designed to offer international direct selling industry leaders firsthand insights into the company's proprietary ingredients, R&D capabilities, and brand philosophy. Held from October 22-24 on Jeju Island, the program welcomed 24 industry representatives from nine countries, including France, Germany, China, and Singapore.

Participants explored RIMAN's value chain, from ingredient cultivation to research and product development. At RIMAN FARM, a smart farm cultivating Giant BYoungPool, a proprietary variety of Centella asiatica, they learned about its cultivation and RIMAN's ingredient research. They also stayed at RIMAN VILLAGE, a branded resort built by RIMAN exclusively for its distributors, experiencing Lava BYoungPool spa treatments and RIMAN's beauty and wellness products.

"Witnessing the advanced technology and ingredient research firsthand strengthened my confidence in RIMAN's products," one participant said.

Frédéric Billon, Executive Director of the French Direct Selling Association (FVD), also praised RIMAN's approach, saying, "Managing everything from raw ingredients to finished products is a smart strategy that positions RIMAN to lead the future beauty market, driven by sustainability."

"The WFDSA World Congress and RIMAN JEJU EXPERIENCE showcased our proprietary ingredients and R&D capabilities," said Youngsu Hwang, Chief Sales Officer of RIMAN. "We were especially pleased by participants' positive responses to our product development process and employees' dedication. We will continue strengthening our global connections and position as a trusted K-beauty brand."

About RIMAN

Founded in 2018 in South Korea, RIMAN is a global beauty and wellness direct-selling company redefining K-Beauty through heritage ingredients from Jeju Island and cutting-edge innovation. At its Jeju Smart Farm, RIMAN manages every step, from raw material cultivation to product development, including its signature ingredient, Giant BYoungPool-an advanced Centella Asiatica cultivar granted 20-year Plant Variety Protection by the Korea Forest Service in July 2022 and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in September 2025.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/riman-connects-global-direct-selling-leaders-with-k-beauty-innovation-through-wfdsa-world-congress-and-jeju-experience-tour-302918779.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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