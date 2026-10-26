Delixi Electric at the 140th Canton Fair Expanding Solutions Strengthening Global Partnerships

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 140th China Import and Export Fair, widely known as the Canton Fair, opened in Guangzhou on October 15, 2026, marking the event's 70th anniversary. Delixi Electric returned with an expanded portfolio spanning power distribution, industrial control, home electrical products and tools, while inviting distributors and business partners worldwide to explore new opportunities for cooperation.

Under the brand philosophy "Making it happen," the company presented products for industrial, commercial and residential applications. The display was designed to give international customers more choice and help channel partners broaden their offerings.

A key highlight was the official Canton Fair debut of Delixi Electric's tool portfolio. Presented under the theme "The right tool for every task," the range covers hand tools, power tools and measuring tools. A dedicated trial area allowed visitors to experience the products firsthand.

Among Delixi Electric's industrial offerings, the H500 Series high-performance vector drive and CDC8 Series AC contactor were key highlights. Winner of the 2025 iF Design Award and a CIIF industrial automation award, the H500 targets mid- to high-end drive applications, while the CDC8 supports reliable control in demanding equipment-manufacturing environments. The wider display also featured wall switches, multi-standard sockets and adapters, and power distribution products.

Qi Wenjie, General Manager of Delixi Electric's Overseas Business Division, said:

"For many years, the Canton Fair has been an important platform for us to understand how market needs are evolving and to engage closely with customers and partners from around the world. As the Fair marks its 70th anniversary, we are pleased to meet global customers and partners here once again."

"For Delixi Electric, participating in the Canton Fair is about more than presenting individual products. It is also an opportunity to better understand local needs, demonstrate our broader capabilities in power distribution, and explore long-term value together with our customers and partners."

Since its Canton Fair debut in 2023, Delixi Electric has participated for four consecutive years. Its business network now covers more than 80 countries and regions.

Looking ahead, the company will continue investing in product development, quality management, international certification, supply chain capabilities and local service. By expanding its portfolio and working closely with local partners, Delixi Electric aims to support market development and create sustainable growth opportunities for distributors, customers and industry partners worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delixi-electric-at-the-140th-canton-fair-expanding-solutions-strengthening-global-partnerships-302918778.html