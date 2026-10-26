CHERY AUTO: Chery Advances Global Smart Mobility Strategy with Intelligent Technologies, Robotaxi and eVTOL at 2026 Chery International User Summit

WUHU, China, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From real-world driving demonstrations and public crash tests to intelligent parking systems that visitors could activate using their smartphones, Chery Auto moved its technologies beyond the exhibition floor at the 2026 Chery International User Summit.

During the Summit, LEPAS made the global debut of its first concept vehicle, the LEPAS AURA, presenting the evolution of Leopard Aesthetics through an all-new design expression. EXEED introduced a new family design language under the theme "Future Luxury", explaining how the language is expressed on its first models - the ES GT, EX9, EX8, EX7 and MPV Concept - and responding to users' expectations for luxury, performance and cutting-edge technology with a diverse product line-up. LUXEED's intelligent luxury flagship MPV, the LLounge, and its performance flagship SUV, the Stormax, made their global debuts. Other highlights included OMODA X and CHERY Q.

iCAUR also presented its all-new V25 alongside the V23 and V27, completing its V-Series line-up. The brand also showcased three officially customised vehicles - the V23 Forge, V27 Sun Roam and V25 Game Changer - with launches planned no later than early 2027.

At the event, iCAUR announced that it had expanded into more than 40 markets worldwide in 2026, while cumulative global sales of the V23 had surpassed 100,000 units.

A central feature of the Summit was SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking), presented as an important example of Chery's intelligent driver assistance capabilities for overseas markets. The technology is available on core overseas models, including the OMODA E5 and JAECOO J7 SHS-P.

LUXEED V9 and RX underwent extended media evaluations and high-speed test drives at a professional automotive proving ground, with participants from markets including the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Indonesia.

OMODA launched its Global Super Hybrid Marathon, assessing range, powertrain performance and cabin quietness on real roads.

The Summit also featured future mobility solutions, including Robotaxi and Lingxiao electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.





The Lingxiao J506, a five-seat eVTOL aircraft featuring a fully tilting six-rotor configuration, is designed for a top speed of 350 km/h, a range of more than 1,000 kilometres and autonomous flight. Both the Robotaxi and eVTOL programmes draw on Chery's All World Engine (AWE) and CheryMind, its domain-specific foundation model designed for physical AI.

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Media Contact Kara Wang Senior Brand Manager,Chery Automobile Email:wangxingchen1@mychery.com