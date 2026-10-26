Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT): The Stargazers: An Original Drama by HIT Recreates a Spiritual Group Portrait Through Artistic Beauty

Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT)

HARBIN, China, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, The Stargazers, a large-scale panoramic drama produced after three years of creation by Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT), staged three consecutive performances in Harbin, striking a chord with the public with the spirit of educators and scientists. Professional actors and university teachers and students shared the stage, bringing to life stories of scientists and educators who rooted themselves in Northeast China, educated students, and strove to achieve breakthroughs in scientific research.

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These figures share a common name - HIT "800 Faculty Pillars". In the 1950s, more than 800 young teachers and students converged on Harbin Institute of Technology from all over China. This teaching team, with an average age of merely 27.5, undertook discipline-building and teaching tasks, cultivating urgently-needed talent for New China's industrialization efforts.

Avoiding stereotyped depictions of heroes, the drama delves deeply into historical details and human nature. "Standing on this stage, we recreate the extraordinary pasts of our predecessors and interpret the sincere faith of a whole generation," said Zou Mingye, a student from the School of Architecture and Design.

The history of HIT "800 Faculty Pillars", who settled in the northern frontier and served the nation through science and technology, serves as a vivid microcosm of the development of higher education in New China, especially higher engineering education. Centered on "stargazing" and themed on "inheritance", the drama conveys the idea of "stargazing and taking root" - treading through mud yet gazing up at the stars. Every generation is made up of stargazers, and will in turn become those whom others look up to.

Literature and art are bugles of the era and carriers of the spirit. Observers note that The Stargazers strikes a fine balance between ideological depth and artistic appeal. Through high-quality script creation and stage visual presentations, it lets the spirit of scientists and educators flow naturally and exert a subtle influence amid artistic allure.

This drama was broadcast via new-media live-streaming platforms, with 500,000 viewers watching online.

Contact person: Ms. Huang, Tel: 86-10-63074558