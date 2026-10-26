



LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - OpenWorld, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNW) ("OpenWorld" or the "Company"), a blockchain innovation company advancing real-world asset tokenization, today confirmed that its planned dual listing on Figure's On-chain Public Equity Network ("Figure OPEN") remains on track to go live in the fourth quarter of 2026.OpenWorld expects to be among the first Nasdaq-listed companies to bring its public equity on-chain, giving institutional and retail investors a new way to hold and trade shares of a U.S. exchange-listed company without leaving the regulatory boundaries of the existing securities framework.The update follows stockholder approval on October 16, 2026 of the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation ("Restated Articles"), which authorizes a new class of Blockchain Common Stock. As disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on October 16, 2026. This is the corporate mechanism required to bring OpenWorld's equity onto Figure OPENNo New Shares - One Company, Two Ways to TradeThe Figure OPEN listing does not involve the issuance of any new shares and will not raise capital. OpenWorld's Blockchain Common Stock will serve as a blockchain-native version of the Company's existing Nasdaq-listed shares, giving stockholders the choice of holding and trading OPNW shares on Nasdaq or on Figure OPEN. Blockchain Common Stock is designed to settle in real time, rather than on the conventional T+1 cycle, and to trade around the clock. The Company's total number of outstanding shares will not increase."Bringing OPNW on-chain has been part of our vision since day one, and we remain on track to execute this vision with Figure OPEN later this quarter," said Matthew Shaw, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of OpenWorld. "Bringing our shares on-chain through Figure OPEN provides our existing stockholders with greater choice, without any dilution, as markets increasingly move 24/7 through blockchain rails. When we go live on Figure OPEN, our shareholders can trade on Nasdaq as they always have or hold the same ownership as a blockchain-native share with faster settlement and extended trading access. We believe this is where public markets are heading, and we intend to be at the front of it."Delivering on the Dual-Listing PlanAs announced on October 1, 2026, OpenWorld is pursuing a dual listing on Figure OPEN, building on its previously announced agreement with Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIGR) to offer a digitally native share class. With stockholder approval secured, OpenWorld expects the Figure OPEN listing to be live later this quarter.The Figure OPEN listing is designed to complement, not replace, the Company's Nasdaq listing. OpenWorld remains subject to the same SEC reporting requirements, corporate governance standards and investor protections.Compliant Transfer Agent to Simplify the Dual StructureTo make moving between the two formats simple for stockholders, OpenWorld has appointed Vinyl Equity, Inc., an SEC-registered transfer agent equipped to maintain records for both traditional and blockchain-based shares. The transfer agent will support stockholders who wish to hold their shares in either form. OpenWorld will provide information on how stockholders can access the blockchain-based shares.Charter Amendments ApprovedOn September 30, 2026, OpenWorld's Board of Directors approved the Restated Articles and submitted them to stockholders. On October 16, 2026, stockholders holding approximately 57.57% of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock, a majority of its outstanding voting power, approved the Restated Articles by written consent under Section 78.320 of the Nevada Revised Statutes. The amendments provide for:- The authorization of 500,000,000 shares of Blockchain Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, as a "blank check" class issuable in one or more series.- An express election permitting the Company to make distributions that would otherwise be prohibited by NRS 78.288(2)(b).Upon effectiveness, OpenWorld's authorized capital stock will consist of 675,000,000 shares of Common Stock, 500,000,000 shares of Blockchain Common Stock and 75,000,000 shares of Preferred Stock, each with a par value of $0.001 per share. Authorized shares represent the maximum the Company may issue and do not change the number of shares outstanding. The Restated Articles will become effective upon filing with the Nevada Secretary of State following the expiration of the applicable notice period under Rule 14c-2 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, following the mailing of OpenWorld's definitive Information Statement on Schedule 14C to its stockholders, which is expected to begin on October 26, 2026.About OpenWorldOpenWorld, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNW) is a digital assets and blockchain technology company. Through its OpenWorld Enterprise platform, the Company provides financial structuring and blockchain infrastructure for the issuance and distribution of tokenized real-world assets to institutional and retail investors. To learn more, visit openworld.dev.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the timing of filing and effectiveness of the Company's Restated Articles, the timing of the Company's definitive Information Statement on Schedule 14C being mailed to the Company's stockholder, the timing and expected benefits of the Company's listing on Figure OPEN, the issuance and characteristics of Blockchain Common Stock, and the services of the Company's transfer agent. Words such as "believe," "expects," "intends," "planned," "will," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory approvals, market conditions and technology readiness, that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. OpenWorld undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the SEC.ContactsInvestors: OpenWorldIR@allianceadvisors.comMedia: Aayushi@allianceadvisors.comNMS Equity Transfer Agent: Vinyl Equity, Inc., 1-888-80-VINYL (84695)Blockchain Equity Transfer Agent: Figure Equity Solutions, Inc., support@figuremarkets.comSource: Form 8-K filed with the SEC.Prior announcements: October 1 Nasdaq listing; Figure agreement.Source: OpenWorld, Inc.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.