EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Eleving Group issued EUR 472.0 million worth of loans in the first nine months of 2026



26.10.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Eleving Group, an international financial technology company listed on the Frankfurt and Riga stock exchanges, issued loans totaling EUR 472.0 million in the first nine months of this year, representing a 38.2% increase compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, according to the company's operational data.



"We are pleased with our results for the first nine months of the year, as we continued to achieve steady growth across our operations. In the third quarter, we also reached an important milestone of 1 million active customers. At the same time, sales growth slowed down during the quarter, with sales levels remaining similar to the previous quarter. This is in line with our previously communicated strategy, as our focus for the second half of the year is on balancing growth against profitability," said Modestas Sudnius, CEO of Eleving Group.



In the first nine months of this year, Eleving Group financed the purchase of vehicles and smartphones for a total of EUR 224.2 million. Compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, when the financing volumes in this product segment stood at EUR 157.9 million, this represents an increase of 42.1%. The consumer lending segment also recorded strong growth in the first nine months of the year, with loan issuances increasing by 34.9% to EUR 247.7 million.



In the first nine months of this year, Eleving Group served more than 712 thousand new customers. At the end of the reporting period, the Group's total number of active customers exceeded 1.02 million.



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries on three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.5 million registered users. The group employs over 4,600 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.



Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.



Additional information



Elina Dobulane

Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447





26.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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