Modular solar specialist 5B has executed a purchase order with 1414 Degrees to deliver 70 MW of its prefabricated Maverick solar units for the initial stage of the Aurora Energy Precinct project being developed in South Australia's Upper Spencer Gulf region. The Aurora project, planned for a 16 km² site near Port Augusta, combines large-scale solar generation potential with battery energy storage and proposed grid connections to supply firmed renewable power to the National Electricity Market (NEM) and behind the meter to data centres and other major energy users. The initial 70 MW solar PV development ...

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