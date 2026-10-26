Indian PV manufacturer Emmvee has unveiled a TOPCon solar module featuring a four-cut cell design at Renewable Energy India Expo (REI) 2026. The module delivers 640-650 W, 25-30 W more power than conventional half-cut modules of the same dimensions, according to the company. Emmvee also showcased a 2,000 V DC solar module aimed at reducing balance-of-system costs. The quarter-cut TOPCon module has each solar cell divided into four sections, compared with the two sections used in conventional half-cut modules. Each section carries one quarter of the module current, reducing resistive losses in ...

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