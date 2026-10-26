Superteam Wheels Officially Partners with RACEIT (COMERTECH RACEIT, S.L.) for European Expansion

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superteam Wheels keeps expanding across Europe. We are pleased to announce our new partnership with COMERTECH RACEIT, S.L. (branded as RACEIT / RaceIt.cc), a Barcelona-based specialist for road cycling products.

With this cooperation, Spanish cyclists gain access to the full Superteam Wheels carbon wheel range, with local stock in Barcelona, fast delivery, Spanish-language technical support and complete local after-sales service handled by the RACEIT team.

Operated by administrator Marc Naveira (Website: raceit.cc | Instagram: @raceit.cc), RACEIT acts as Superteam Wheels' official importer for Spain. It takes full product responsibility for end customers. All logistics, technical help, warranty and return requests are processed from its Barcelona warehouse, with no unexpected customs charges or hidden fees. Customers receive one-on-one advice on wheel compatibility and assembly checks.

Local services for Spanish buyers

Direct shipment from the Barcelona warehouse via Correos Express for nationwide fast delivery. Full one-stop warranty handled by RACEIT, coordinating directly with Superteam Wheels. Returns & exchanges for brand-new, unmounted products without cassettes, rotors or tyres; refunds go through the original payment method. Spanish-speaking technical guidance, including out-of-warranty repair support.

"With Superteam Wheels we want Spanish cyclists to enjoy high-performance wheels with local-buy confidence: Barcelona stock, fast logistics, native-language service and end-to-end warranty managed by our team."

- Marc Naveira, Administrator of RACEIT

Founded in 2015, Superteam Wheels develops UCI-approved high-value carbon road and gravel wheels trusted by over 100,000 cyclists worldwide. Spanish riders can now purchase our complete lineup via RACEIT and skip cross-border shopping troubles.

We are actively seeking regional distributors globally. Interested partners may contact us through our official website: https://superteamwheels.com/

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