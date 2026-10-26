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WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
23.10.26 | 14:41
2,540 Euro
-2,31 % -0,060
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5802,60008:24
2,5802,60007:30
PR Newswire
26.10.2026 08:06 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 26

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 18 June 2026, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased

Weighted average price paid (p)

Lowest price paid (p)

Highest price paid (p)

19 October 2026

214,858

202.5888

200.8000

203.6000

20 October 2026

242,758

207.3281

203.0000

209.4000

21 October 2026

237,824

210.4463

208.0000

211.6000

22 October 2026

214,268

212.4540

210.4000

213.4000

23 October 2026

220,220

213.4356

212.0000

214.8000

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 38,072,928 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 532,622,087. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 23 October 2026 is 532,622,087. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is attached to this announcement.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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