FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 26
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 18 June 2026, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased
Weighted average price paid (p)
Lowest price paid (p)
Highest price paid (p)
19 October 2026
214,858
202.5888
200.8000
203.6000
20 October 2026
242,758
207.3281
203.0000
209.4000
21 October 2026
237,824
210.4463
208.0000
211.6000
22 October 2026
214,268
212.4540
210.4000
213.4000
23 October 2026
220,220
213.4356
212.0000
214.8000
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 38,072,928 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 532,622,087. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 23 October 2026 is 532,622,087. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts at FirstGroup
Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is attached to this announcement.