FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 26

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 18 June 2026, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased Weighted average price paid (p) Lowest price paid (p) Highest price paid (p) 19 October 2026 214,858 202.5888 200.8000 203.6000 20 October 2026 242,758 207.3281 203.0000 209.4000 21 October 2026 237,824 210.4463 208.0000 211.6000 22 October 2026 214,268 212.4540 210.4000 213.4000 23 October 2026 220,220 213.4356 212.0000 214.8000

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 38,072,928 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 532,622,087. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 23 October 2026 is 532,622,087. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations David Blizzard, Company Secretary companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is attached to this announcement.