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WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 08:18
6,430 Euro
-0,12 % -0,008
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OBX
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
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NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
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6,4346,47008:25
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2026 08:10 Uhr
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Norsk Hydro: Reminder - Invitation to Hydro's Investor Day, London

Hydro is pleased to invite investors, analysts, financial media and other stakeholders to its Investor Day on November 25, 2026.

The event will be held at 30 Euston Square, London NW1 2FB, with the alternative of joining virtually. Please note that virtual attendees will not have the opportunity to ask questions in the Q&A session.

Agenda
Presentations and Q&A in the Euston room
08:30 Registration
09:00 Presentation from CEO and CFO followed by Q&A sessions
11:30 Lunch
12:30 Roundtable with CEO and CFO, exclusively for sell-side analysts
All times in GMT


Please register your participation by November 3, by submitting the 'Registration form'.

Virtual attendees can follow the presentation and Q&A sessions via the webcast.

Hydro looks forward to welcoming you to our Investor Day in London.

Best regards,
for Norsk Hydro ASA

Gerd Aalborg Aas
SVP Group Finance & Investor Relations
+47 91305534
Gerd.Aalborg.Aas@hydro.com

Valentina Gandolfi
Investor Relations Manager
+47 95882355
Valentina.Gandolfi@hydro.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.