

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY, NHYKF, NOH1.F, NHY.OL), a Norwegian aluminium and renewable energy company, said on Wednesday that it is on track to deliver NOK 3 billion in annual improvements for 2026, which is better than the earlier target of NOK 2 billion.



The company noted that it is also well on track towards NOK 6.5 billion improvements by 2030.



For fiscal 2026, Norsk Hydro anticipates capital expenditure of around NOK 12.5 billion, less than the previous NOK 13.5 billion guidance. The company projects capital expenditure of NOK 13 billion for 2027, and around NOK 14 billion on average from 2028 to 2030.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News