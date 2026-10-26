Mitteilung der Eleving Group S.A. Eleving Group issued EUR 472.0 million worth of loans in the first nine months of 2026Eleving Group, an international financial technology company listed on the Frankfurt and Riga stock exchanges, issued loans totaling EUR 472.0 million in the first nine months of this year, representing a 38.2% increase compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, according to the company's operational data. "We are pleased with our results for the first nine months of the year, as we continued to achieve steady growth ...

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