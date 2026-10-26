TCL SunPower, a unit of Chinese PV manufacturer TCL Zhonghuan, has introduced its new SunPower Origin solar panel series for residential rooftop applications. "The module format offers significant advantages, particularly on rooftops that are not perfectly rectangular or have obstacles such as chimneys," the company's Director of Product Management, Karin Alberto-Burkhardt, told pv magazine. "Its dimensions allow installers to fit more modules compared with conventional panels." The new modules are based on the manufacturer's eighth-generation back-contact cell technology and feature a fully ...

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