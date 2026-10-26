Canton Fair Expands Human-Centered Approach Through Shared Experiences, Culture and Dialogue

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 140th Canton Fair has entered Phase 2 (October 23-27) with vibrant lion dances and Yingge dance performances welcoming exhibitors and buyers worldwide. As China's longest-running trade fair, it has evolved into a venue for cultural exchange, where people from different countries connect through shared experiences, building mutual understanding alongside commercial engagement.

Immersive Experiences Bridge Business and Culture

The fair has also expanded opportunities for intercultural exchange through a variety of programs organized for international buyers. At the Canton Fair Convention Center, a team of 25 traditional Chinese medicine experts provided cultural and wellness experiences, allowing buyers to explore acupuncture, herbal teas, nutritional therapy products and traditional therapeutic techniques.

Food has become another gateway to cultural understanding. The Canton Cuisine event transformed the fair into a celebration of Lingnan cuisine, culture and social interaction. Visitors sampled Cantonese favorites such as shrimp dumplings and siu mai, while a dedicated intangible cultural heritage zone featured 30 representative heritage projects, including Cantonese opera, Tongcao painting, olive-pit carving and traditional incense making. Buyers could also participate in hands-on activities ranging from pastry mold printing and Lingnan pressed-flower art to Cantonese tea culture experiences.

Chinese Culture Comes Alive in the Halls

Chinese martial arts are central to the fair's cultural showcase. During the opening ceremony of Phase 1, a representative inheritor of Foshan Wing Chun under the Ip Man lineage, demonstrated traditional kung fu alongside his students and exchanged techniques with international martial arts enthusiasts. The performance was presented alongside a humanoid robot, highlighting the intersection of cultural heritage and advanced technology.

Beyond performances, Chinese craftsmanship can be found within many exhibits. Products across categories including leather goods, jewelry, home décor and accessories incorporate traditional intangible cultural heritage techniques, demonstrating how centuries-old craftsmanship inspires contemporary design.

Meanwhile, a series of networking events continues to strengthen people-to-people connections among global participants. Activities such as the Canton Fair Global Cooperative Partners Carnival, Benelux Night and Canada Night have provided opportunities for buyers and exhibitors from different markets to connect beyond the exhibition floor.

Throughout the 140th Canton Fair, these cultural encounters demonstrate that international trade fairs can serve product marketplaces, as well as platforms for dialogue, friendship and deeper cross-cultural understanding.

For more convenient attendance, please click here for pre-registration:

https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

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