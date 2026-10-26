Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Strengthens Asia-Pacific Leadership Team

Andrew Murray joins as Senior Vice President to deepen Nasdaq's Financial Technology client partnerships across Asia-Pacific as the region enters a defining era of market evolutionBob McCooey, Vice Chairman and Head of International Listings, relocates to Singapore to broaden access to global capital for the region's companies and investorsSINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the appointment of Andrew Murray as Senior Vice President, Financial Technology, Asia-Pacific, strengthening its senior presence in one of the world's most dynamic regions. Based in Singapore, Murray will deepen Nasdaq's Financial Technology client partnerships and accelerate business growth across Asia-Pacific, supporting financial institutions as they deliver on their technology and transformation priorities. His appointment follows the relocation to Singapore of Bob McCooey, Vice Chairman and Head of International Listings, a move that enhances Nasdaq's engagement with the region's companies and their access to global capital.These developments position Nasdaq to help advance the region's technology and capital markets ambitions."Asia-Pacific is entering one of the most significant cycles of innovation and market evolution in decades, driven by AI, data and the move toward always-on, globally connected markets," said Valerie Bannert-Thurner, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Financial Technology at Nasdaq. "Andrew's strong track record of helping financial institutions solve complex technology challenges will be invaluable as our clients navigate this rapidly changing landscape. Alongside Bob and our teams across the region, we are committed to being a trusted, long-term partner to Asia-Pacific's market ecosystems."Murray brings more than three decades of experience leading teams and building long-term client partnerships at financial technology companies serving treasury, trading, corporate banking and capital markets clients. Most recently, he served as a leader in International Banking and Payments at FIS, where he supported clients across the full banking and payments value chain. His career includes senior international leadership positions at FIS in Banking & Markets and Post-Trade Solutions, as well as previous experience at Calypso Technology (now part of Nasdaq), SunGard, Wall Street Systems and Deutsche Bank."Asia-Pacific's ambition is reshaping the global economy, and the region's companies and investors increasingly seek access to deep, global pools of capital to fuel that growth," said Bob McCooey, Vice Chairman and Head of International Listings at Nasdaq. "Strengthening our presence on the ground will allow us to work more closely with the region's companies, investors and market participants, and deepen our role as a long-term partner across Asia-Pacific. Together, we can bring the full breadth of Nasdaq to support the innovation and economic growth that define this region."McCooey's relocation underscores Nasdaq's commitment to broadening access to capital and supporting the development of companies and economies across Asia-Pacific. With more than two decades at Nasdaq, McCooey has partnered with many of the region's most innovative companies on their journeys to the global capital markets. Being based in Singapore will facilitate closer collaboration with clients, partners and local market ecosystems.Basing two additional senior leaders in Singapore also reflects Nasdaq's enduring commitment to Asia-Pacific. As the region's markets become more connected, continuous and technology-driven, Nasdaq will continue to partner with clients, exchanges and market ecosystems to strengthen the trusted infrastructure that supports capital formation and long-term economic growth.Notes to editorsAbout NasdaqNasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world's economies. We architect the world's most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying the technology, data, and advanced analytics that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.Media Contacts:Sophie Sophaon; +852 6305 7060; Sophie.Sophaon@nasdaq.comAndrew Hughes; +44 (0)7443 100896; Andrew.Hughes@nasdaq.com