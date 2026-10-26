Landshypotek Bank AB: Q3 interim report for Landshypotek Bank: Stable growth provides momentum for development

Landshypotek Bank continues to grow. Credit quality is very good and operating profit improved in the third quarter, at the same time as we continue to invest in our operations and develop our customer offering. The details are in the January - September 2026 interim report.

"The third quarter showcased the strength of our business. We continue to grow our lending, credit quality is very good and costs are developing according to plan. This gives us favourable conditions to continue developing the bank and creating greater value for our customers," says Johan Ericson, CEO of Landshypotek Bank.

Total lending amounted to SEK 120.8 billion, compared with SEK 116.5 billion one year earlier. Supported by a growing customer base, net interest income increased for the first nine months.

Margins came under pressure in the quarter, however, as we have not fully passed on rising market interest rates to customers. Operating profit strengthened to SEK 143 million for the third quarter, compared with SEK 111 million for the previous quarter.

A strong mortgage offering led to a high influx of customers at the end of the quarter and growth above the rate of market growth. Activity was also high in farming and forestry financing, and growth here was stable. The bank has strengthened its savings offering, including fixed-rate savings, which helped stabilise deposits at around SEK 26 billion.

During the quarter, Landshypotek issued the first green bond in Sweden and the Nordic region with an exclusive focus on farming. The bank also launched a new business succession program to better support farming customers through generational transitions.

"Our strategy is to create increased customer value by developing Landshypotek into a broader specialist bank in lending and savings. During the quarter, we continued to translate this strategy into tangible improvements for our customers and we enter the final quarter of the year with a growing business, very good credit quality and a clear strategic direction," says Johan Ericson.



Summary of the Q3 report:

January - September 2026

(compared with January - September 2025)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 382 million (399).

Net interest income amounted to SEK 886 million (867).

Costs totalled SEK 481 million (453).

Net credit losses impacted earnings with SEK 12 million (loss: 10).

Loans to the public amounted to SEK 120.8 billion (116.5).

Deposits from the public amounted to SEK 25.6 billion (26.6).

July - September 2026

(compared with April - June 2026)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 143 million (111).

Net interest income amounted to SEK 289 million (304).

Costs totalled SEK 142 million (171).

Net credit losses impacted earnings with SEK 4 million (loss: 5).

Loans to the public amounted to SEK 120.8 billion (119.3).

Deposits from the public amounted to SEK 25.6 billion (25.7).

The full report is attached.

Landshypotek Bank AB is required to disclose this information pursuant to the Securities Market Act (2007:528). This information was submitted for publication on 26 October 2026 at 8.00 a.m. (CET).

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Feinberg, Press Officer, +46 70 349 24 10

About Landshypotek

Landshypotek has grown robustly in recent years as a customer-centric challenger in the banking market for mortgages and savings. Customers appreciate the bank's simple and open nature, with transparent terms and conditions for mortgages and savings, in addition to its expertise in customer service and the circular business model of farming and forestry. The bank's clear values mean that more and more customers view it as a strong option in the banking market. Landshypotek was founded by customers in 1836. The bank offers services in savings and loans, is owned by the farming and forestry customers, and operates throughout Sweden.