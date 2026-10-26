Nitro Games Oyj: Interim Report January - September 2026

Interim Report

26 October 2026 at 09:00 (EET)

JULY - SEPTEMBER 2026

• Revenue (Jul-Sep): 1,372 KEUR (2,117 KEUR).

• EBITDA: 73 KEUR (532 KEUR).

• Operating profit (EBIT): -285 KEUR (173 KEUR).

• Profit for the period: -303 KEUR (149 KEUR).

• Earnings per share (EPS): -0.01 EUR (0.01 EUR).

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2026

• Revenue (Jan-Sep): 3,898 KEUR (6,254 KEUR).

• EBITDA: 1,816 KEUR (851 KEUR).

• Operating profit (EBIT): 786 KEUR (-177 KEUR).

• Profit for the period: 756 KEUR (-252 KEUR).

• Earnings per share (EPS): 0.03 EUR (-0.01 EUR).

• Cash and cash equivalents: 1,115 KEUR and 816 KEUR of trade receivables (30 September 2026).

(Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING JULY - SEPTEMBER 2026

• Nitro Games signed an approx. EUR 2.1 million development agreement.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

• No significant events to date.

OTHER EVENTS

• Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Boom was released on mobile.

• Cowboy Hop, the first game with Ethereal Gaming, was released.

• Signed a development and co-publishing agreement with Team17 after the period.

A WORD FROM JUSSI TÄHTINEN, CEO

Careful investments in New Growth

This year, our focus is on investing in New Growth, which is also our theme for the year. We pursue new games, new collaborations, and new partner projects, all aimed at increasing our game revenues moving forward. Our strategy supports a sound business by prioritising profitability over top-line revenue growth. The reporting period reflects our goals for this year well as we lay the groundwork for our ongoing strategy period (2026-2030).

Our revenue for the first nine months amounted to EUR 3.9 million (6.3), and EBITDA was EUR 1.8 million (0.9). This profitability, despite the decline in revenue, resulted from the waiver of repayment of our Business Finland loan and careful cost control. While we invested in product development and marketing on several different games that are expected to generate revenue moving forward, we are keeping our cash position at a healthy level.

We're picking up the pace as we move towards the end of the year. We started the launch phase for WH40k: Boltgun Boom at the end of the quarter. This launch has been a rollercoaster ride so far. We wrapped up a successful pre-registration phase towards the end of September, during which we gained a whopping 1 million pre-registrations. This was a positive surprise to us and essentially doubles our target. This massive interest translated into a significant spike in downloads very early on in the launch. This is, of course, good for us and meant that the game started to contribute to revenue during the last few days of the quarter. But it also meant that we attracted many players from lower-tier countries with lower end conversion to purchases. We 're happy to see very strong ratings (4.7/5 on both platforms) and notably increasing conversion to purchases after the period. The overall feedback has been absolutely great, and we're both proud and humbled to see both the editors and players praising the quality of the game and its gameplay. We're also happy to see both Apple and Google giving us strong visibility in their storefronts so far, including selections for Editors' Choice and Game of the Day. These are strong testaments to the quality of the game and give us confidence as we push forward with the launch and upcoming events to take the game higher. We're not there yet, but we're excited about what's ahead of us. This is our first time doing a "try before you buy" game, so there are many things to learn as we go and prepare for the next ones to come.

Speaking of what's to come, we're working hard on the other fronts too and look forward to more things seeing the light of day as we move towards the end of the year. We signed a follow-up agreement with a European game developer and publisher during the quarter and are very happy with how things are developing as we move forward in production. We have new games in development (PC, mobile, iGaming) with new things expected to surface one by one and, of course, new partnerships brewing. We announced one of these partnerships after the reporting period, when we signed an agreement with Team17.

Overall, this year is far from over, and we remain hard at work as we continue to explore New Growth opportunities and lay the groundwork for a great strategy period 2026-2030.

Jussi Tähtinen

CEO

Webcast Q3 / 2026

Nitro Games to host a Webcast on Monday 26 October 2026 09:30 Swedish time.

Participants can join this presentation via a Webcast. Participants can send questions to the presenters via email below.

Webcast: https://www.twitch.tv/nitrogamesplc

Questions via email: info@nitrogames.com

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

This company announcement contains information that Nitro Games Oyj is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by aforementioned contact person on 26 October 2026 at 09:00 (EET).

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. The company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.

Nitro Games' shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: 2134819-6