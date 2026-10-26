

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Industrial Bank of Korea (024110.KS), on Monday, reported higher net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 767.81 billion from KRW 746.57 billion in the same period a year ago.



Operating income jumped to KRW 1.03 trillion from KRW 976.74 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 10.47 trillion from KRW 5.85 trillion in the previous year.



Industrial Bank of Korea closed trading 1.64% lesser at KRW 19,140 on the Koren Stock Exchange.



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