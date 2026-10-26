Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Silver Pony Resources Corp. (CSE: PONY) (FSE: BJ40) (OTCID: PONIF) (formerly Carlyle Commodities Corp.) ("Silver Pony" or the "Company") is pleased to congratulate the British Columbia Conservative Party Government for its Super Majority victory in the Provincial Election which closed polls Saturday leaving the Conservatives with 64 of 93 seats and a Super Majority, the first for BC in over 100 years.

The BC Conservatives won a clear majority Saturday night October 24th, 2026, winning 64 of 93 seats, under interim leader Lorne Doerkson (Elections BC, Reuters). Mining is central to their platform, but for now everything is a promise, not law. Results become official on Nov 18. What they've promised for mining:

Faster permitting; a law that guarantees fixed permitting timelines and a single review per project, with quarterly public progress reports. The stated goal is to make BC the fastest place in North America to permit mines and LNG.

Exploration permits; approval times that match or beat other provinces.

Indigenous rights law; repeal of DRIPA (BC's version of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples), framed as giving projects and existing mineral claims more certainty.

Investment; critical-minerals investment forums aimed at pension and sovereign funds, an effort to draw miner head offices to BC, and a request that Ottawa designate steelmaking coal a strategic mineral.

Energy; double LNG output by 2032, drop emissions caps and replace the carbon tax framework. Since the win: in his victory speech, Doerkson promised to "cut red tape like it's never been cut before" and to host a global investment summit in Vancouver next year.

Key Data

Exploration spending hit a record C$751M in 2025, and spending by juniors alone was up 47% (EY and AME, BC's exploration association). Mining production was worth about C$16.5B in 2024. Nine mines are in environmental assessment, and six major mines were permitted in the past year (EY and AME, BC's exploration association). The outgoing government had already cut major-mine review times by 35%, so the new one has committed to speed up a trend that's already under way. The big risk is repealing DRIPA doesn't remove Indigenous rights protected by the Constitution. First Nations leaders already call DRIPA "sacrosanct," and court challenges could slow some projects instead of speeding them up.

Morgan Good, Silver Pony's President and CEO, stated: "This swift and clear victory by the Conservatives marks a pivotal milestone in British Columbia for many reasons, included of course is the opportunity for the mining resource sector to possibly see reduced "red tape", which may allow for more potential incoming investment in BC based mining assets. While it is too early to know what effect, if any, these policies will have on the Company, our Company supports the new Government's stated goals of open communication and respectful working relationships with all First Nations through areas near current Silver Pony tenures, as well across the entire Province."

The Company's updated website and investor materials can be accessed through the following:

Website: https://silverponyresources.com

Investor Presentation: Here

LinkedIn: Here

X: Here

About Silver Pony Resources Corp.

The Company is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The Company's material property is the exploration stage Silver Pony Project, comprising 37 contiguous mineral tenures totaling 37,022.88 hectares in southeastern British Columbia, within the Slocan Mining District and Revelstoke Mining District.

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Third Party Information

This news release includes information, statistics and data relating to the British Columbia provincial election, the platform commitments and statements of the BC Conservative Party and its leader, and the British Columbia mining and mineral exploration industry, which were obtained from various publicly available sources and other third-party sources, including Elections BC, Reuters, EY and the Association for Mineral Exploration, that the Company believes to be reliable. Although the Company believes such information to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the information, reports, publications and data from third-party sources referred to in this news release, has not analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, and has not ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. Such information is subject to change, including upon the official certification of the election results. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such information, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on it.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "promises", "committed", "goal", "potential", "opportunity" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the certification of the results of the British Columbia provincial election on November 18, 2026, and the composition of the resulting government; the policies, platform commitments and stated goals of the new provincial government, including the enactment of legislation guaranteeing fixed permitting timelines, a single review per project and quarterly public progress reports; the goal of making British Columbia the fastest jurisdiction in North America to permit mines and LNG projects; exploration permit approval times matching or exceeding those of other provinces; the proposed repeal of the DRIPA and its effect on certainty for projects and existing mineral claims; the hosting of critical-minerals investment forums and a global investment summit in Vancouver; efforts to attract mining company head offices to British Columbia; a request that the federal government designate steelmaking coal as a strategic mineral; the doubling of LNG output by 2032, the removal of emissions caps and the replacement of the carbon tax framework; the continuation or acceleration of reductions in major-mine review times; potential court challenges and their effect on project timelines; the potential for reduced regulatory requirements or "red tape" in the mining sector; the potential for increased investment in British Columbia mining assets; the potential effect, if any, of the foregoing on the Company and the Silver Pony Project; and the Company's relationships with First Nations.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions that: the preliminary election results will be certified substantially as reported; the new provincial government will remain in office and will implement its platform commitments substantially as announced and within the anticipated timeframes; any legislation required to implement such commitments will be introduced and passed; the proposed repeal of DRIPA and any other policy changes will not be successfully challenged in court or otherwise delayed; the information published by third parties, including Elections BC, Reuters, EY and the Association for Mineral Exploration, is accurate; changes in provincial policy will have a positive effect on permitting timelines and investment in the British Columbia mineral exploration sector; the Company will be able to maintain its mineral tenures in good standing and obtain any required permits on acceptable terms and timelines; the Company will maintain positive relationships with First Nations and other stakeholders; general economic, market and commodity price conditions will remain favorable; and the Company will have access to sufficient financing to carry out its exploration activities.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information, including, without limitation: the risk that the official election results differ from the preliminary results; the risk that the new provincial government does not implement, or modifies, delays or reverses, any or all of its platform commitments; legislative, political and procedural delays; changes in government or government priorities; the risk that the repeal of DRIPA or other policy changes are subject to legal challenges, including by First Nations, which could delay or increase uncertainty in permitting; the fact that the repeal of DRIPA would not affect Aboriginal and treaty rights protected under section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, including the Crown's duty to consult; risks relating to the Company's relationships with First Nations, local communities and other stakeholders; the risk that changes in provincial policy do not result in faster permitting, increased investment or any benefit to the Company or the Silver Pony Project; the risk that third-party information referred to in this news release is inaccurate or incomplete, as the Company has not independently verified such information; federal laws, policies and approvals outside the control of the provincial government; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and the risk that the Silver Pony Project does not contain economic mineralization; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain permits, licenses and mineral tenures; the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing on acceptable terms or at all; fluctuations in commodity prices, currency exchange rates and general market conditions; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; environmental and climate-related risks; the availability of personnel, contractors and equipment; dependence on key personnel; and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that any of the provincial government's commitments will be implemented, that they will have the effects described, or that they will benefit the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320883