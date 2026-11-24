Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Silver Pony Resources Corp. (CSE: PONY) (FSE: BJ40) (OTCID: PONIF) (formerly Carlyle Commodities Corp.) ("Silver Pony" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a variety of corporate and technical updates.

Assay Results Timing

The Company is pleased to report that Actlabs has confirmed that the assay work relating to the Company's 10-hole drill program, comprising 211 samples, is nearing completion. The Company continues to work closely with Actlabs to facilitate the timely completion and delivery of the outstanding assay results. While laboratory processing timelines have been affected by elevated industry demand and capacity constraints, the Company anticipates receiving the remaining results in due course and intends to disclose them publicly following receipt, review and verification by its technical team. The Company appreciates the continued patience and support of its shareholders as it awaits these results.

Option and RSU Grants

Also, the Company announces that it has granted 375,000 RSU's (each, a "Restricted Share Unit" or "RSU") to a consultant of the Company for the acquisition of 375,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share"), and as well announces it has granted 25,000 stock options (each an "Option") pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan (the "Plan"). Each RSU shall vest six (6) months from the date of grant and each Option vested immediately. Each Option is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.20 per Share. The RSU's and Options were granted pursuant to the Plan, which was originally approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held on December 29, 2022. Under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), the Plan is required to be re-approved by shareholders every three years. Despite the Plan not being re-approved by shareholders in the last three years, the CSE has permitted the grant of awards under the Plan provided that: (i) the grants are expressly subject to shareholder re-approval of the Plan and cannot be exercised unless and until such approval is obtained; and (ii) if shareholder approval is not obtained, the awards will automatically terminate and be cancelled without any further action or compensation. The Company intends to seek re-approval of the Plan at its next annual general meeting of shareholders. All Shares issued upon exercise of the Options and settlement of the RSUs will be subject to a hold period of four months from the date of grant in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

Director Resignation

Mr. Jeremy Hanson has resigned from the Company effective immediately. Silver Pony and its team thanks Mr. Hanson for all his wonderful efforts and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Financing and Investment Update

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has generated aggregate gross proceeds of $4,942,767, comprised of: (i) gross proceeds of $1,300,035 from the closing, on October 22, 2026, of its up-sized strategic flow-through private placement; (ii) gross proceeds of $1,600,015 from the closing, on October 23, 2026, of its up-sized strategic unit private placement; and (iii) proceeds of $2,042,717 from the sale of common shares of Roxmore Resources Inc. (TSX: RM) held by the Company, completed on the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exhange and privately between October 5, 2026, and November 23, 2026.

Morgan Good, President and CEO of Silver Pony, commented: "We are pleased to have strengthened the Company's treasury through a combination of equity financings and the sale of our Roxmore shares, and we thank our shareholders for their continued support. This capital gives us a solid foundation to continue advancing the Silver Pony Project in a disciplined manner, and we look forward to sharing further results as they become available."

Flow-through Shares Update

In connection with the completion of the Company's reverse takeover transaction on July 23, 2026 (the "RTO"), all Shares issued to former shareholders of Silver Pony Trout Lake Resources Corp. (formerly Silver Pony Resources Corp.) ("Trout Lake") were made subject to a contractual restriction on transfer that is scheduled to be released in stages (the "Lock-Up"). The Lock-Up was voluntarily agreed to by the parties and was not imposed by the CSE or by applicable securities laws.

The Company has determined that 1,125,000 Shares (the "Subject Shares") were inadvertently made subject to the Lock-Up. Accordingly, the Company intends to remove the Lock-Up in respect of the Subject Shares. The removal applies only to the Subject Shares; the Lock-Up will continue to apply to all other Shares subject to it in accordance with its terms.

The Company also announces that it will issue an aggregate of 375,000 Shares (the "Additional Shares") to eight subscribers (the "Subscribers") who participated in a flow-through private placement of Trout Lake at a price of $0.20 per share (the "Financing"). Under the terms of the subscription agreements for the Financing, if the shares issued thereunder (or any securities received in exchange for such shares pursuant to a business combination) were not listed and posted for trading on the CSE on or before April 30, 2026, each Subscriber would be entitled to receive additional common shares equal to 25% of the number of shares purchased by that Subscriber, for no additional consideration. As the Shares were not listed and posted for trading by April 30, 2026, the Company is required to issue the Additional Shares.

The Additional Shares will be issued for no additional consideration, at a deemed issue price of $0.20 per Additional Share.

The Additional Shares will be subject to a statutory and CSE hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

None of the Additional Shares will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Company's updated website and investor materials can be accessed through the following:

Website: https://silverponyresources.com

Investor Presentation: Here

LinkedIn: Here

X: Here

About Silver Pony Resources Corp.

The Company is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The Company's material property is the exploration stage Silver Pony Project, comprising 37 contiguous mineral tenures totaling 37,022.88 hectares in southeastern British Columbia, within the Slocan Mining District and Revelstoke Mining District.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of Silver Pony regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "plans", "expects", "believes", "in our view", "is consistent with", "potential" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "will" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include, without limitation, statements regarding: the timing of receipt and publication of the remaining assay results; the vesting, exercise and settlement of the RSUs and Options and the Company's intention to seek shareholder re-approval of the Plan; the proposed removal of the Lock-Up in respect of the Subject Shares; the issuance of the Additional Shares; and the Company's plans to continue advancing the Silver Pony Project and to report further results.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: laboratory delays or other factors may delay receipt of the remaining assay results, and the results themselves may differ from management's expectations; shareholders may not re-approve the Plan, in which case the RSUs and Options will terminate; the Company may not proceed with the proposed removal of the Lock-Up; the CSE may not accept the issuance of the Additional Shares or the deemed issue price thereof; the Company's plans for the Silver Pony Project may change, and the Company may require additional financing to advance them; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; changes in commodity prices and general economic, market and business conditions; environmental and regulatory risks; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that Actlabs will complete the remaining assays and report the results within the timeframe currently anticipated; that shareholders will re-approve the Plan; that the CSE will accept the issuance of the Additional Shares at the deemed issue price; and that the Company will have the capital and resources necessary to continue advancing the Silver Pony Project as currently contemplated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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