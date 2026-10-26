Servotech Renewable Power System has unveiled its Sparkle Pro IP54 single-phase hybrid solar inverters for residential applications. The range comprises 3 kW, 4.2 kW and 6 kW models. The inverters manage solar power generation, battery storage (lithium-ion or lead-acid) and grid supply through a single system. The 3 kW and 4.2 kW models operate with 24 V DC battery systems, while the 6 kW model uses a 48 V DC battery configuration. The inverters support a maximum PV input voltage of 500 V and feature a built-in maximum power point tracking (MPPT) solar charge controller, with an MPPT operating ...

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