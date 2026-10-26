Researchers at Razi University in Iran have investigated how the geometry of copper cooling tubes affects the electrical and thermal performance of photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) collectors. They aimed to determine whether wavy tubes could improve heat extraction and boost overall system efficiency compared with conventional straight tubes. To this end, they experimentally assessed three tube configurations at different water flow rates. "This study presents an experimental investigation into the performance of a water-cooled PVT system integrated with wavy copper channels, aiming to quantify the ...

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