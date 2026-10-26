Insolation Energy Ltd. (INA Solar), through its subsidiary Insolation Green Energy, has signed a five-year strategic partnership agreement with US-based Caelux Corp. to commercialize 3 GW of solar modules integrating Caelux's power-generating glass technology with INA Solar's n-type TOPCon platform. The companies plan to develop high-efficiency hybrid-tandem solar modules, targeting commercial production with module efficiencies of up to 29% by 2028. Under the agreement, INA Solar and Caelux will collaborate on technology validation, manufacturing readiness and regulatory approvals, including ...

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