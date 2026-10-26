ATG Brands & Data Limited: ATG ACQUIRES LOWE ALPINE, OPENING A NEW CHAPTER FOR ICONIC OUTDOOR BRAND

ATG ACQUIRES LOWE ALPINE, OPENING A NEW CHAPTER FOR ICONIC OUTDOOR BRAND

New ownership to reenergise Lowe Alpine's trekking focus, building on nearly 60 years of mountain heritage and dependable pack design

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATG Brands & Data Limited (ATG) has completed the acquisition of the Lowe Alpine brand intellectual property from Equip Outdoor Technologies, including its trademark, logo and associated brand assets.

The transaction is an intellectual property sale, with no stock, dedicated employees or premises transferring from Equip.

The acquisition brings renewed investment and dedicated ownership to Lowe Alpine, building on its global reputation for technical pack innovation and mountain heritage. The brand will focus on hillwalking and trekking, offering dependable, well-designed products. Its initial range will prioritise multi-day trekking packs and day packs, alongside hydration packs, waist bags and lifestyle essentials.

ATG is an apparel and brand business headquartered in Hangzhou, China with more than thirty years of industry experience spanning design, manufacturing, sourcing, retail and international brand development.

John B Gearing, Principal of Global Sports Advisory (GSA), advised ATG on the acquisition and will lead Lowe Alpine's relaunch across the UK and Europe as Operating Partner, Lowe Alpine Europe. Gearing has 25 years' experience in international consumer brands. At VF Corporation he was Managing Director, Sportswear, responsible for brands including Timberland, Nautica, Eastpak and Napapijri. He was a founding executive of Kontoor Brands at its NYSE spin-off and has held senior roles at Adidas. Before founding GSA, he was Managing Partner of One Fit Holdings, a venture capital fund that owned and operated fitness businesses across the Middle East and North Africa, including UFC Gym.

John B Gearing, Operating Partner, Lowe Alpine Europe commented: "Lowe Alpine is a brand I have a genuine personal connection to and passion for. With more people discovering the benefit of spending time outdoors, we want Lowe Alpine to be integral to that movement.

Our ambition is simple: we want to create dependable, well-designed products for people who love the outdoors. We want to honour the brand's history, while building a community that its customers and partners can be proud of."

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