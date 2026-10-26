EXPO 2027 Belgrade Serbia: Austrian and Serbian Businesses Advance Partnerships Ahead of EXPO 2027 Belgrade

Austrian and Serbian Businesses Advance Partnerships Ahead of EXPO 2027 Belgrade

VIENNA, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Austrian and Serbian business and tourism representatives explored opportunities for trade, investment, and cross-border cooperation in Vienna on 22 October at the "Visit Serbia B2B Networking" event. The meeting focused on building business relationships and developing tourism opportunities ahead of EXPO 2027 Belgrade, the first Specialized Expo to be held in the Western Balkans.

Austria's participation, under the pavilion concept "Join the Flow," places the Danube at the center of its presentation, symbolizing the river's role in connecting the two countries and creating opportunities for business, innovation, and cultural exchange.

"Our aim in Vienna was to help businesses turn shared interests into concrete opportunities for cooperation-from new partnerships to travel programs that bring visitors to Belgrade and beyond," said Igor Kovacevic, COO and Director of the International Participants Department at EXPO 2027 Belgrade.

Austrian investment in Serbia totals approximately €3.5 billion, according to the Austrian Embassy in Belgrade, making Austria the country's third-largest foreign investor. Around 870 Austrian companies employ approximately 26,000 people.

"The Danube has connected our countries for centuries, and today that connection continues through business, innovation, culture, and people," said Alf Netek, Deputy Austrian Section Commissioner for EXPO 2027 Belgrade.

Tourism offers further potential: Serbia recorded 33,025 tourist arrivals from Austria between January and August 2026, up 2.2% year-on-year, with overnight stays up 2.9% to 77,922. Participants also discussed joint itineraries combining EXPO 2027 with experiences across Serbia.

About EXPO 2027 Belgrade

EXPO 2027 Belgrade is a Specialised Exhibition themed "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All," running 15 May to 15 August 2027. More than 140 international participants have confirmed, with several million visits expected.

Press contact: expo.serbia@mcgroup.com

More information can be found at the following LINK.

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