HONOR X9E PRO LIGHTS UP BURJ KHALIFA, SHOWCASING THE INDUSTRY'S LARGEST 11,000MAH BATTERY

Return to the world's tallest building marks a new milestone following the showcase in August 2021.

The first X Series Pro smartphone combines industry-leading battery endurance, advanced durability, display, imaging and intelligent AI capabilities.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI device ecosystem company HONOR illuminated Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa with the HONOR X9e Pro, placing the smartphone's industry-largest 11,000mAh battery in the spotlight on the world's tallest building. Bringing together two exceptional benchmarks in scale, the landmark showcase celebrates HONOR's ambition to push the boundaries of smartphone innovation.

The occasion marks HONOR's return to the Burj Khalifa after five years, following the showcase in August 2021. The latest appearance signals a new chapter for the X Series, introducing its first Pro smartphone and taking the lineup's established reputation for durability to new heights.

Beyond its industry-largest 11,000mAh battery, the HONOR X9e Pro introduces a comprehensive Pro experience built around five defining pillars: Pro Battery, Pro Display, Pro Imaging, Pro Quality and Pro AI. Together, they bring advanced technologies into everyday life, helping users stay connected, productive and confident throughout the day.

Pro Battery: Industry's Largest 11,000mAh Battery

Powered by fourth-generation silicon-carbon technology, HONOR X9e Pro's industry-largest 11,000mAh battery delivers up to three days of use under defined mixed-usage conditions. Whether navigating a busy workday, travelling or spending time outdoors, users can go about their day with greater confidence and less worry about finding a charger.

Designed for battery endurance at temperatures up to 50°C, the smartphone supports demanding regional conditions. Its 80W HONOR SuperCharge, 27W wired reverse charging and six-year battery durability design combine charging convenience, power sharing and sustained performance.

Pro Quality: Durability Beyond Expectations

Building on the X Series' durability heritage, HONOR X9e Pro features a 360° shock-absorbing architecture supporting drop resistance of up to three metres, offering added reassurance against everyday accidents.

With IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings, the smartphone provides protection against water exposure and high-pressure water jets, alongside water resistance at depths of up to 10 metres under controlled testing conditions. Its ability to withstand hot-water splashes of up to 85°C adds further resilience.

Pro Display: Industry-Leading 10,000-Nit Brightness

HONOR X9e Pro introduces an industry-leading display with 10,000 nits of peak brightness, enhancing visibility even in intense sunlight. Its 6.8-inch 1.5K display and 120Hz refresh rate deliver sharp, fluid visuals, while 10 HONOR Oasis Eye Comfort technologies help support comfortable viewing across different lighting conditions throughout the day.

Pro Imaging: Bringing Every Detail Into Focus

Equipped with an industry-leading 108MP AI Ultra-Clear Camera and CIPA 6.0-level stabilization, HONOR X9e Pro is designed to capture detailed images across portraits, moving subjects and low-light environments. Reduced camera shake helps users capture spontaneous moments with greater clarity, while underwater shooting with intelligent colour correction opens new creative possibilities under specified conditions.

Pro AI: Smarter Experiences, Every Day

Beyond its hardware capabilities, HONOR X9e Pro introduces intelligent features that make everyday interactions easier. AI FreeGrip and intelligent hand recognition support more intuitive one-handed operation, while Google Gemini assistance and Creative Editor 2.0 help users manage tasks, find information and create content more efficiently, enhancing productivity, and creativity.

Redefining What It Means to Be Pro

The Burj Khalifa showcase reinforces HONOR's commitment to pushing industry boundaries. Bringing together Pro-level endurance, display, imaging, durability and AI, HONOR X9e Pro delivers a more complete smartphone experience, empowering users to do more, capture more and worry less throughout the day.

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