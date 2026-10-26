Wuhu, Anhui, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - From October 19 to 20, the 2026 EXEED International User Summit hosted its track experience days at Zhejiang International Circuit. There, EXEED put the ET 2027's Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) system to the test, giving guests a firsthand look at its capabilities. While acceleration, handling and braking were the focus of the on-track sessions, the SIVP demonstration shifted the spotlight to a more everyday aspect of driving: parking and vehicle pickup. By bringing cutting-edge technology to a familiar daily task, EXEED offered a practical demonstration of its vision for "Future Luxury," adding a distinctly real-world dimension to the summit theme, "The Pulse Lives on."

Parking is an integral part of almost every journey, yet it can present its own challenges. From finding a parking space on arrival to getting in and out of the vehicle in tight spaces and walking back to the car before departure, these everyday inconveniences can all shape how drivers experience luxury. By showcasing SIVP at the event, EXEED gave guests the opportunity to look beyond the ET 2027's driving performance and explore how intelligent technology can make arrival and departure more convenient.

ET 2027 Puts SIVP to the Test at 2026 EXEED International User Summit

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SIVP integrates AI-powered valet parking, AI-powered vehicle pickup and one-touch vehicle recall. Depending on the function selected and the operating conditions, users can set a destination via their smartphone, allowing the vehicle to navigate to a designated parking area and park itself. When they are ready to leave, they can request pickup or activate the recall function, prompting the vehicle to drive from its parking space to a designated pickup point. By handling these low-speed maneuvers, the system reduces the need for users to drive and park the vehicle themselves. Even so, users must continue to monitor the vehicle's surroundings, position and status in real time, and be ready to take control or stop the system whenever necessary.

These capabilities address practical challenges encountered in everyday driving. In a narrow parking space where the doors cannot open fully, for example, users can get out at a suitable location before allowing the vehicle to park itself, avoiding the difficulty of getting in and out in confined quarters. When the parking area is some distance from the destination, or when the weather is particularly hot or rainy, the pickup function can also reduce the distance users need to walk to retrieve their vehicle. For families, a smoother parking experience can make it easier to assist accompanying family members after arrival.

Delivering this level of convenience depends on the system's ability to perceive and respond to its surroundings. If a stationary vehicle or temporary obstacle lies ahead, SIVP assesses the available space to the side and either maneuvers around the obstacle or pauses until the user takes over. When following pedestrians walking at a slow pace, it maintains a safe following distance. If a pedestrian suddenly steps out from behind an obstacle and crosses its path, the system prioritizes braking. Knowing when to stop is just as important as being able to complete a parking maneuver. By continuously assessing the available path and responding to changing conditions, SIVP integrates environmental perception and vehicle control throughout the parking process, helping deliver a more convenient experience while keeping safety in focus.

SIVP's focus on everyday convenience complements the ET 2027's upgrades for family travel. The cabin features a 30-inch seamless integrated display, an upgraded Remote Parking Assist (RPA) system, and an AI-powered large language model for voice interaction, giving users more ways to manage parking maneuvers and to interact with the vehicle in natural language. Together with enhanced seat comfort, these upgrades bring the ET 2027's vision of luxury into the details of everyday driving, parking and time spent on board. The SIVP demonstration also gave guests a broader perspective on the ET 2027, extending the experience beyond driving dynamics to intelligent valet parking.

EXEED is currently conducting SIVP road tests and collecting data in the UAE, building a body of test data that reflects local driving and parking conditions. From hands-on demonstrations at the summit to real-world testing in global markets, ongoing development and validation of SIVP will create more opportunities for EXEED users to experience cutting-edge technology firsthand, paving the way for more convenient parking and vehicle pickup.

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