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Dow Jones News
26.10.2026 09:33 Uhr
154 Leser
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Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
26-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

23/10/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
              Security Description                      Listing    ISIN 
                                             Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: The Metropolis of Tokyo 

             3.750%  Bonds due 22/10/2031; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and 
                          denominations of EUR100,000 each)                debt-like   XS3524494XXX   --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Prudential Funding (Asia) PLC 

             2.80% Subordinated Notes due 23/10/2036; fully paid;      Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of CNY1,000,000 each and integral debt-like   HK0001366XXX   --  
             multiples of CNY10,000 in excess thereof)            securities 

Issuer Name: Morton Funding 2026-1 plc 

             Class A Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and    debt-like   XS3531953XXX   --  
             integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)        securities 

             Class B Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and    debt-like   XS3531953XXX   --  
             integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)        securities 

             Class C Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and    debt-like   XS3531953XXX   --  
             integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)        securities 

             Class D Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and    debt-like   XS3531953XXX   --  
             integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)        securities 

             Class E Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and    debt-like   XS3531953XXX   --  
             integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)        securities 

             Class F Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and    debt-like   XS3531953XXX   --  
             integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)        securities 

             Class Z Zero Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully   Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and    debt-like   XS3531954XXX   --  
             integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)        securities 

             Class X Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and    debt-like   XS3531954XXX   --  
             integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)        securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 

             Conditional Coupon Autocallable Barrier Redemption Notes linked Securitised 
                          to a Basket of Indices due 25/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented derivatives  XS3379231XXX   --  
             by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 

             Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked   Securitised 
                          Securities linked to a Basket of Equity Indices due 25/10/2032; derivatives  XS3468833XXX   --  
             fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each) 

             Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked   Securitised 
                          Securities linked to a Basket of Equity Indices due 25/10/2032; derivatives  XS3468833XXX   --  
             fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each) 

             Securities due 23/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each)              derivatives  XS3473367XXX   --  

             Securities due 23/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each)              derivatives  XS3473368XXX   --  

Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 

             Floating Rate Notes due 23/10/2029; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 
                          notes to bearer of AUD1,000,000 each)              debt-like   XS3528162XXX   --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 

             Preference Share Linked Notes due 23/10/2031; fully paid;    Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral   debt-like   XS3481698XXX   --  
             multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof)              securities 

             Index Linked Interest and Redemption Notes due 26/10/2032;   Debt and 
                          fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and  debt-like   XS3481706XXX   --  
             integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof)          securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 447401 
EQS News ID:  2421538 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2421538&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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