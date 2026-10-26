SIRHA LYON 2027: THE WORLD'S LEADING FOODSERVICE EVENT REACHES NEW HEIGHTS FOR ITS 23RD EDITION

An additional 7,000 sqm, nearly 150,000 sqm of exhibition space, more than 4,300 exhibitors and brands already confirmed, and a completely redesigned visitor experience: Sirha Lyon is entering a new dimension for its 23rd edition! Taking place from Thursday 21st January to Monday 25th January 2027 at Eurexpo Lyon, the world's leading international event for Foodservice and Hospitality is embarking on a new chapter in its history. Luc Dubanchet, Managing Director of Sirha Food, outlined the key developments at the launch press conference held in Paris.

LYON, France, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

AN OFFERING THAT RESPONDS TO MARKET TRANSFORMATIONS

Foodservice is evolving - and so is Sirha Lyon. To support the profound changes reshaping the industry, the event is taking a major step forward with the expansion of Hall 4 and an unprecedented event footprint. New dedicated sectors are also being introduced - Hospitality Factory, Pizza World, Beverages and Gourmet - to closely reflect the major trends transforming the market and create new opportunities for networking and business.

The Sirha Lyon x OpinionWay survey* highlights three major shifts shaping the future of Foodservice: the diversification of dining venues and consumption formats, growing expectations for quality accessible to all, and the increasing duality between well-being and indulgence. These aspirations are now firmly embedded in consumer behaviour, and Sirha Lyon 2027 aims to translate them into tangible experiences throughout the event.

Fragmented consumption habits and a growing emphasis on experience

Eating habits are becoming increasingly fragmented: 55% of French consumers are visiting fast-food, snack venues, coffee shops or bars more frequently, compared with 46% for traditional restaurants. As consumption becomes more individualised, experience and human connection are emerging as key drivers of value.

From affordable quality to exceptional craftsmanship

Excellence is becoming more accessible: 80% of French consumers cite the quality of the food as a reason for accepting a higher price, with product quality and origin (62%) and the chef's expertise (44%) ranking among the leading factors.

Nourishing the body or celebrating life: the health-indulgence duality

Consumers now alternate between a desire for well-being and a search for pleasure, shared experiences and letting go. 31% of French consumers choose a restaurant, bar or café at least occasionally to look after their health, compared with 35% who do so to celebrate and enjoy themselves.

"With this new edition, Sirha Lyon is reaching a major milestone. The expansion of Eurexpo allows us to rethink the event's layout, broaden its offering to include new sectors and create even better conditions for Foodservice professionals to meet, connect and do business. This evolution supports the event's growing international reach and reinforces Sirha Lyon's role as a valuable platform for decision-makers, exhibitors and all industry stakeholders, encouraging dialogue, the exchange of expertise and the development of new opportunities" says Luc Dubanchet, General Director of Sirha Food.

STRONG COMMERCIAL MOMENTUM AND GROWING INTERNATIONAL REACH

Building on the previous edition, Sirha Lyon has already confirmed 4,300 exhibitors and brands, including 1,857 direct exhibitors and 650 first-time exhibitors. This new edition demonstrates both the continued loyalty of long-standing industry players and the event's appeal to new exhibitors. This momentum is accompanied by an increasingly international presence, with 26% international exhibitors and 38 countries already represented.

The visitor strategy is also evolving to strengthen the presence of decision-makers, buyers and industry influencers. Following an edition that welcomed more than 257,000 professionals in 2025, including 56% decision-makers and 18% international visitors from 120 countries, Sirha Lyon is building on this momentum by developing increasingly targeted initiatives tailored to professionals' expectations.

This approach has led to the creation of Sirha Lyon Experience, an initiative that places business at the heart of the event. Around twenty dedicated spaces - stages, lounges and networking areas - have been designed to enable every professional to make valuable connections and seize new opportunities in just five days.

Innovation is another major focus of this new edition. Sirha Start Up brings together 60 emerging companies and innovative solutions. Sirha Pitch, developed in collaboration with Service Compris, gives entrepreneurs and exhibitors a platform to share their ideas. Meanwhile, the Sirha Innovation Awards recognise the market's most significant innovations across four major categories.

THE MAJOR HIGHLIGHTS THAT DEFINE SIRHA LYON

8 stages, 104 sessions, 280 speakers.

At the heart of the event, the Sirha Food Forum offers a broader perspective on the major transformations shaping Foodservice through conferences, interviews, panel discussions and first-hand insights. Leading figures from the worlds of Foodservice and gastronomy will also feature in a rich programme bringing together Yannick Alléno, Lucie Caudrelier, Pierre Jean Chauty, Hippolyte Gras, Pierre Hermé, Cynthia Mérope, Nina Métayer and many more...

The Arena Competition will host Sirha Lyon's three major international competitions: the International Catering Cup on Thursday 21th January, the Pastry World Cup on Friday 22th January and Saturday 23th January, followed by the Bocuse d'Or on Sunday 24th January and Monday 25th January.

40 years of the Bocuse d'Or: a legendary competition

Founded in Lyon in 1987 by Paul Bocuse, the Bocuse d'Or will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2027, with the Grand Finale taking place on 24th and 25th January during Sirha Lyon.

This anniversary edition will feature several tributes to the competition's history, to be revealed progressively as the programme unfolds.

Cyril Lignac, Honorary President of the Pastry World Cup 2027

The Pastry World Cup will take place on 22nd and 23rd January 2027 during Sirha Lyon. The competition will bring together 20 teams that distinguished themselves during the continental selections, competing in a series of emblematic challenges.

For its 20th edition, the competition will welcome one of the most recognisable figures in French pastry: Cyril Lignac, who will serve as Honorary President.

Sirha Lyon 2027 looks forward to welcoming Foodservice and Hospitality professionals from Thursday 21st to Monday 25th January 2027 at Eurexpo Lyon.

ACCESS THE PRESS ROOM: CLICK HERE REQUEST MEDIA ACCREDITATION: CLICK HERE SIRHA LYON 2027 IDENTITY SHEET:CLICK HERE PASTRY WORLD CUP IDENTITY SHEET:CLICK HERE BOCUSE D'OR IDENTITY SHEET:CLICK HERE

*Survey conducted in September 2026 by OpinionWay on behalf of Sirha Food and Sirha Lyon 2027 among 1,004 French adults aged 18 and over.

MEDIA CONTACTS

AGENCE MONET FOR SIRHA LYON 2027

Chloé Vernay, Coline Hondermarck and Anna Da Cunha

sirha@monet-rp.com

+33 (0)1 45 63 12 43

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