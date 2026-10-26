Seamlessly Bridge the Gap Between Fine Art Photography and High-End Cinematography Without the Bulk

Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Sigma Corporation of America has officially announced the Sigma FP2, a groundbreaking camera system built specifically to serve as the ultimate expressive tool for creative storytellers. Packing cinema-grade performance and a powerful, intelligent autofocus system for flawless stills into the world's smallest full-frame body, the Sigma FP2 redefines hybrid modular infrastructure. This flexibility gives rising vloggers, filmmakers, and photographers the elite tools they need to take their craft to the absolute next level while delivering a completely customizable experience.

Sigma FP2 Digital Mirrorless Camera

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Scheduled for global release on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the camera moves past the hardware limits of traditional creator gear by perfectly blending professional multi-platform flexibility with an ultra-portable, pocketable layout.

"The Sigma FP2 is a direct reflection of our unwavering commitment to optical excellence and our passion for meaningful engineering innovation," said Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President of Sigma Corporation of America. "We listened closely to the feedback from our creative community-vloggers, podcasters, photographers, and filmmakers alike-to deliver an uncompromised hybrid tool built to handle the future of multi-platform storytelling."

Counter-Positioning a Modern Icon: Authentic Power over Retro Aesthetics

The Sigma FP2 stands out against classic retro-styled digital cameras by prioritizing true modular minimalism, elite high-resolution imaging, and raw cinema power over vintage cosmetic styling.

True Full-Frame Power : The Sigma FP2 delivers a high-performance 24.5MP full-frame sensor with deep color depth and massive dynamic range-all while remaining physically smaller than most of its cropped-sensor rivals.

Built to Adapt: The Ultimate Modular Canvas

Unlike restrictive, fixed-lens setups, the FP2 is a completely blank canvas built to evolve with your creative needs. Featuring standardized 1/4-inch mounting threads on three sides, it adapts instantly to any workflow. You can strip it down to a bare, pocketable street-photography box adapted with vintage glass for a unique look, or build it up into a heavy-duty production rig with cine lenses, matte boxes, and wireless monitors. For precision framing, simply swap in dedicated accessories like the EVF-21 tilting OLED viewfinder or the LVF-21 optical loupe to create the exact tool your shoot demands.

Pure Focus at the Flip of a Switch: Traditional hybrid cameras force filmmakers to navigate dense photographic menu systems just to change a video setting. The FP2 replaces the clutter with a rugged physical switch that instantly toggles the entire camera between dedicated stills and cinema operating systems. When you switch to video, the interface adapts completely to a professional film workflow, giving you absolute clarity and speed without the headache of deep menu diving.

13 In-Camera Color Modes at a Single Touch: Forget spending hours at a computer fixing flat images. The FP2 puts creative expression front and center with a dedicated, physical "Color" button right on the camera body. This gives you instant access to 13 proprietary, pre-loaded color modes rooted in Sigma's distinct color science. Whether you want a punchy cinema aesthetic or a timeless black-and-white photography style, you can stamp your signature look onto your footage and stills the moment the shutter clicks-eliminating raw editing fatigue entirely.

Professional Hybrid Capabilities for Next-Level Scale

Multi-Platform 6K Open Gate Recording: The FP2 captures the full height and width of its full-frame sensor using 6K Open Gate recording. This allows creators to capture a scene once and freely crop it into vertical formats (9:16 for TikTok/Reels) and horizontal formats (16:9 for YouTube) in post-production without losing massive image quality.

Unclippable 32-Bit Float Audio: Paired with the new Hot Shoe Unit HU-21, the FP2 natively supports 32-bit float audio recording. This eliminates digital audio distortion and clipping, allowing run-and-gun creators to record pristine sound in unpredictable environments without needing an external audio mixer.

Expanded Post-Production Mastery: Built to integrate cleanly into established studio workflows, the FP2 natively supports ProRes RAW alongside Leica Camera AG's native L-Log format, securing up to 14.1 stops of dynamic range and a massive 7 stops of highlight headroom.

Fail-Safe Internal Storage & Extended Battery Life: To protect creators against lost or full memory cards, the body comes equipped with 70GB of high-speed internal storage built in. Combined with a 30% longer battery life over the original fp (delivering 370 stills or 130 minutes of video), creators can confidently extend their shooting sessions.

Availability & Brand Heritage

The Sigma FP2 camera system, along with its accompanying ecosystem of dedicated accessories (including the Battery Charger BC-91 and DC Connector CN-91), will be available globally on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Pricing and kit configurations will be announced shortly.

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About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to advancing photographic technology. Unique in the industry, the family-owned company makes its award-winning still and cinema lenses, mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories at its own manufacturing facility in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, Sigma introduced its Global Vision lens lines - Art, Contemporary and Sports - made for Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma mounts. Each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan. The Sigma Cine lens lineup followed in 2016.

In 2018, Sigma co-founded the L-Mount Alliance with Leica and Panasonic. Its native L-Mount cameras include the full-frame fp (2019), fp L (2021) and BF (2025), alongside dozens of Global Vision lenses in L-Mount.

Learn more at sigmaphoto.com and on the Sigma America Blog, or follow Sigma America on social media: bit.ly/m/sigmaphoto.

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