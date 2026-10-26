Maintaining high crop productivity in rice fields hosting solar panels remains a major challenge for agrivoltaic projects, as demonstrated by a recent research project conducted by the University of Tokyo in Japan. The six-year experiment showed that grain yields reached 8.5 tons per hectare in the control plot, compared with 6.5 tons per hectare in the agrivoltaic field, representing a 23% reduction. The results confirmed that rice yields in the agrivoltaic system were limited by reduced biomass and fewer panicles, both of which are critical to rice productivity. Grain quality also deteriorated ...

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