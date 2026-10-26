The Hungarian government is preparing a multi-year program to improve the energy efficiency of single-family homes and condominiums as part of its 2027 budget. Hungary's Ministry of Economy and Energy, István Kapitány, announced last week a HUF 600 billion ($1.83 billion) budget to support the renovation of 15,000 single-family homes and 15,000 condominiums annually, reaching up to 120,000 families by the end of the decade. The program would offer beneficiaries non-refundable grants and interest-subsidised loans to cover up to 95% of eligible costs. Single-family homes would be eligible to receive ...

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