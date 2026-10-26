Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
25+ Jahre Tiefsee-Erfahrung: Wie Ölexperten für SEAS den Abbau von Meeresbodenmineralien vorantreiben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ME

WKN: A41V2L | ISIN: US58507V1070 | Ticker-Symbol: L10
Xetra
26.10.26 | 09:04
30,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDLINE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDLINE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,00031,00011:41
30,20030,80010:14
PR Newswire
26.10.2026 10:06 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Medline Europe: Medline Celebrates 10 Years of Partnership with WRAP, Advancing Responsible Manufacturing

Medline Celebrates 10 Years of Partnership with WRAP, Advancing Responsible Manufacturing

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline celebrates its 10th year of partnership with Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), marking a decade of continued work on responsible business practices, ethical manufacturing and supply chain integrity.

Maintaining this partnership over the past decade demonstrates Medline's efforts to create products responsibly while promoting fairness, transparency and accountability and striving to uphold high working standards. This milestone reinforces Medline's belief that quality healthcare products should be supported by ethical sourcing practices and uphold the fundamental human rights of workers throughout the supply chain.

WRAP is an independent global organisation focused on advancing safe, lawful, humane and ethical practices in manufacturing sites. Through assessments and regular social compliance audits, WRAP certification provides a framework for manufacturers to demonstrate their commitment to responsible production practices and strengthen transparency and accountability among customers and partners.

"Over the past decade, I'm really proud of the effort that we've made with WRAP to move towards meaningful progress while supporting quality, compliance, and respect for workers," said Oliver Watts, Sustainability Director Medline EMEA.

WRAP certification is based on 12 Principles covering areas including compliance with laws and workplace regulations, prohibition of forced and child labour, health and safety, compensation and benefits, working hours, non-discrimination, freedom of association and environmental responsibility.

Together, these standards help create a resilient and transparent supply chain that supports ethical decision-making while maintaining the trust of customers, employees, suppliers and communities.

"Medline's partnership, trust, and commitment to social compliance have been instrumental to our shared success in the medical products industry. Together, we have strengthened ethical labour practices, improved the lives and well-being of workers, and built a strong foundation for sustainable growth," said Hong Mei, AVP, Program Integrity at WRAP.

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries.

To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medline-celebrates-10-years-of-partnership-with-wrap-advancing-responsible-manufacturing-302917427.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.