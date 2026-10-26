Premialab Extends QIS Coverage to Digital Assets with Marex's Institutional Crypto Indices

The first institutional QIS indices on digital assets from Marex are now available on the Premialab platform, offering systematic access to the Bitcoin and Ethereum volatility risk premium with 24/7 risk management

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab, the leading independent global platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions for systematic, factor and multi-asset strategies, today announced that it is supporting Marex in the launch of the very first institutional quantitative investment strategies (QIS) indices on digital assets in the market. The indices are now available on the Premialab platform.

The first Marex indices available on Premialab enable investors to harvest the risk premium between the implied and realised volatility of Bitcoin and Ethereum, while benefiting from 24/7 risk management in a market that never closes. They combine the robustness, transparency and cost efficiency of QIS indices with access to an untapped asset class and its associated risk premia.

The launch builds on Marex's expanding institutional digital assets franchise, which includes structured products, OTC derivatives, collateralised financing and, more recently, access to crypto derivatives liquidity through Deribit.

Premialab covers more than 8,000 quantitative investment strategies and partners with the top 20 investment banks, giving investors a single, independent environment for due diligence, risk analysis and portfolio construction. The Marex indices extend Premialab's data coverage into digital assets.

Pierre Trecourt, Co-founder of Premialab, said: "We are pleased to be powering Marex's launch of its first crypto QIS indices. Marex has historically shown an ability to offer innovative solutions to institutional clients, and their family of crypto QIS indices is another differentiated and diversifying offering which we expect to be valuable to our investor community. Their arrival on our platform is also part of our continued effort to innovate and bring new asset classes and sources of risk premia to investors as the QIS market evolves."

Walter Cegarra, Head of Institutional Solutions, Financial Products, Marex, said: "As we launch our first Institutional QIS indices, we are pleased that our strategies are available on Premialab, the leading QIS platform, to help investors with their due diligence, risk analysis and portfolio construction."

Marex's Bitcoin and Ethereum volatility indices are available to Premialab clients immediately. This addition is in line with Premialab's mission to help institutional investors access the broadest and most diversified risk premia universe.

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent global platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions for systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies.

The platform covers more than 8,000 quantitative investment strategies and partners with the top 20 investment banks, leading asset managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies globally. Premialab has offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai and Sydney.

About Marex

Marex Group Limited (NASDAQ:MRX) provides market access, infrastructure services and essential liquidity to clients across global commodity and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to more than 60 exchanges. Marex has over 3,400 active clients, including some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 50 offices worldwide, the Group has over 3000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

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