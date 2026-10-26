Conow Launches Award-Winning Atlas 6000 AC in Germany, Advancing AI-Driven Home Energy Management

Co-built with Tuya Smart, the 6kWh AC-coupled battery upgrades existing rooftop solar systems with Level 4 AI energy management

MUNICH, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conow, an AI-native digital energy ecosystem brand co-built with global AI cloud platform service provider Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), has launched the Atlas 6000 AC in Germany. The flagship plug-and-play home battery is accompanied by a new concept film showing how Conow AIX uses AI to coordinate home energy generation, storage and consumption.



Designed for households with existing rooftop solar, Atlas 6000 AC combines 6,028Wh of capacity with a 3,000W bidirectional AC inverter. Its AC-coupled design enables a roughly three-minute, zero-rewiring upgrade at 800W through a standard household socket, without replacing the existing inverter. For output up to 3,000W, installation by a qualified electrician is required.

For German solar households, exporting surplus power at low value and later buying electricity back at a higher price is an increasingly costly mismatch. Dynamic tariffs add further price volatility throughout the day. Conow AIX addresses this challenge by optimising dynamic tariffs, solar forecasting and household demand in real time, while coordinating compatible heat pumps, EV chargers and smart-home devices.

Conow AIX supports more than 3,000 smart-device categories and 6,000 heat pumps, and integrates with more than 1,000 dynamic electricity tariff providers across the UK and Europe. Support for optical meter readers and leading smart-meter ecosystems enables rapid zero-export control and intelligent dynamic-price arbitrage.

"The next generation of home energy will not be defined by individual devices, but by how well they work together," said Ke Yang, Global GTM Lead at Conow. "Conow AIX connects energy assets, optimises their operation and helps households participate in emerging flexibility services. Together with Tuya Smart, we are bringing 'Make Energy Yours' to life."

Atlas 6000 AC pairs a compact, award-winning design with automotive-grade LiFePO4 cells, 3,000W continuous bidirectional output, IP65 protection and a 10-year warranty. Its safety system includes cell-level thermal isolation and an aerosol fire-suppression system. AirMesh wireless parallel technology enables expansion to 60kWh.

The concept film is available at: https://youtu.be/RciFh-EN6uk

Atlas 6000 AC is now available in Germany through authorised local distributors:

https://www.tepto.de/Conow-Atlas-6000-AC

https://sonnenmatrix.de/products/conow-atlas-6000-ac-heimspeicher-6kwh-3000w

https://flexisolar.de/products/conow-atlas-6000-ac

More information and the free Energy Saving Calculator are available at:

www.conow.com/products/atlas-6000-ac-plugin-home-battery

Media Contact: Sansa Peng (sansa.peng@tuya.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4f13fb0-a3c0-4ffc-88cb-967b3502974f