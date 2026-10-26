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PR Newswire
26.10.2026 10:24 Uhr
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FL Technics Indonesia Secures EASA Certification for Bali Hangar, Expanding Capabilities to European Fleets

FL Technics Indonesia Secures EASA Certification for Bali Hangar, Expanding Capabilities to European Fleets

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FL Technics Indonesia has received EASA Part-145 approval for its Bali facility, allowing it to maintain aircraft registered in the European Union. With this approval, FL Technics Indonesia is one of only a few MRO facilities in Indonesia to hold EASA certification.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval covers base and line maintenance for the Airbus A320 family (CEO and NEO) and Boeing 737 Classic, Next-Generation, and MAX aircraft, the most widely operated commercial platforms in global aviation today.

While the facility has successfully provided maintenance solutions for aircraft registered across the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australia, the new EASA certification enables the company to perform maintenance for European carriers operating under strict regulatory frameworks which follow comprehensive technical and quality audits conducted by EASA inspectors across the hangar's infrastructure, tooling systems, and engineering workforce.

"The facility is preparing to start the work for an EU-based operator by next week, with further arrivals expected in November 2026. FL Technics Indonesia is also positioned to serve operators across Asia, the Middle East, and Australia that require EASA-approved maintenance," as stated by Martynas Grigas, Chairman of FL Technics Indonesia.

The Bali facility covers 17,000 m² at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and includes three hangars with three aircraft bays and a state-of-the-art 2,000 m² paint booth. Strategically located in Denpasar, the facility combines advanced technical capabilities with a central regional footprint, offering comprehensive airframe maintenance solutions designed to minimize downtime while meeting strict safety standards.

More Photos
FL Technics Indonesia - EASA Photos

About FL Technics Indonesia

FL Technics Indonesia is an EASA & FAA Part-145 certified subsidiary of FL Technics, global provider of integrated aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, and family member of Avia Solutions Group, the largest aerospace business group with more than 100 offices and production stations worldwide.

FL Technics Indonesia operates a 27.520 m² hangar and office complex at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Jakarta, and three-hangar facility spanning 17.000 m² at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali, supported by more than 700 aviation experts. FL Technics Indonesia is an integrated aircraft maintenance solutions provider with an extensive Base & Line Maintenance support network across the globe.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fl-technics-indonesia-secures-easa-certification-for-bali-hangar-expanding-capabilities-to-european-fleets-302919199.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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