1905 movie network: Snow Leopards and Friends screened at the Asian Film Festival Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 23 local time, the 3rd "Xizang Panorama" Visual Communication Event 2026, presented by the Asian Film Festival Barcelona, China Movie Channel, China Movie Channel Hangzhou Studio and 1905 movie network, officially opened at the Asian Film Festival Barcelona in Spain. This year, the event launches a dedicated "Xizang Panorama" screening section within the festival, screening four Xizang-themed Chinese films from October 23 to 26: Snow Leopards and Friends, Linka Linka, Home Away, Home Close and Kaixinling Station.



The ceremony opened with a promotional film introducing the theme and the lineup of screenings. Billie, host from China Movie Channel, then introduced the films, helping the audience build a fuller understanding perspective before the screenings began. In the afternoon, the opening film, Snow Leopards and Friends, was screened. Filmed over years of close tracking of snow leopards and their habitat, the documentary records ecological conservation on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, telling the survival stories of snow leopards and other wildlife. It reflects China's progress in ecological civilization and biodiversity, and embodies the harmony between people and nature.



The post-screening talk brought the house to a high point: director Xi Zhinong shared his creative philosophy and talked with the audience about the shooting experience and the ethics of wildlife photography. Drawing on rare moments from production, he told stories behind the lens and called on more people to care about snow leopard protection and their habitat, using film to build consensus for conservation.



It is also worth noting that, leveraging the platform of the Asian Film Festival Barcelona, China Movie Channel and the China Movie Channel Hangzhou Studio have joined hands with Dreamina AI, an AI creative tool that generates visual content from text, images and various inputs, to co-launch the "AI Creative Lab" workshop. By bringing AI technology together with the art of cinema, this initiative offers local film lovers and creators a fresh experience in exploring AI-powered filmmaking, while opening new creative avenues for Sino-Spanish cinematic and cultural exchange.



Audiences on the opening day responded warmly. European film buffs raised questions in the post-screening talk, showing keen interest in the real lives of young people in Xizang shown in the film.



Company: 1905 movie network

Contact Person: Nie Jingyi

Website: www.1905.com

Email: jingyi.nie@1905.com

Telephone: +86 17718901700

City: Beijing



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b620cd1c-ca8d-44a6-84d1-1d310a46ad60

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/323662b3-4d57-4451-bd7f-4536426371cd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11bcd11a-3c90-4939-8c0a-22c236a078c1