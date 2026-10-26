Experienced SaaS CFO brings a record of growth, acquisitions and AI-led innovation to support OneAdvanced's next phase

OneAdvanced, the sovereign AI-powered, vertical SaaS provider, today announces the appointment of Emma Brown as Chief Financial Officer. Emma will lead OneAdvanced's financial commercial strategy, helping drive modernisation of customer workflows through the roll-out of AI-led IQ platform the Intelligent System of Work, alongside further AI-led innovation, building on the transformation of the past few years. She succeeds Stephen Dews, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since February 2023.

Emma brings more than 15 years of experience across private equity-backed SaaS, technology, AI and data businesses. Most recently Group CFO and Board Director at CUBE, she has deep experience in business growth, operational transformation, mergers acquisitions, and international expansion.

Her experience combines financial leadership, growth investments and an understanding of how AI can improve business operations. Her earlier roles include CFO and Board positions at Medius, Talkwalker, Smartways Logistics and healthcare software business MedicalDirector.

Her appointment follows OneAdvanced's strategic transformation, the culmination of which was the launch in April 2026 of IQ, which brings people, data and governed, sovereign AI together in one connected, trusted and intelligent system. Combining more than 30 years of deep sector expertise, it powers intelligent workflows to deliver meaningful outcomes for customers in business critical and regulated industries (health, social care, housing, education, legal, passenger transport, wholesale logistics, and public services). OneAdvanced's investments are underpinning their path to become the UK's #1 AI workflow company.

Simon Walsh, Chief Executive Officer of OneAdvanced, said: "During the last few years, we have invested hundreds of millions of capital into modernising the core systems that power the world of our customers work. Now, with IQ, we can amplify our customers' impact, through the intelligent system of AI powered workflows.

"Emma brings a powerful combination of SaaS leadership, commercial judgement and practical AI experience. Her background in growth, acquisitions, and operational transformation will be invaluable as we invest further in IQ and scale it across every sector we serve.

"I would like to thank Stephen for his contribution to OneAdvanced's evolution over the past few years, he has established company-wide foundations that underpin our ability to serve our customers. We wish him every success in his next venture."

Emma Brown, Chief Financial Officer of OneAdvanced, said: "OneAdvanced combines a compelling commercial opportunity with work that matters. Its customers deliver services millions of people depend on every day. More intelligent software for those organisations means better outcomes for our customers and their customers; patients, learners, and tenants.

"I have seen first-hand what it takes to scale a software business and how governed AI, embedded in the flow of work, can transform the way teams work. My focus will be on making sure we invest in the opportunities that create lasting value for customers and apply financial discipline and operational excellence to deliver them. I'm excited to work with Simon and the team to turn OneAdvanced's ambition into results."

About OneAdvanced

OneAdvanced is a leading provider of sovereign AI-powered sector-focused SaaS software, headquartered in Birmingham, UK. Our vision is to be the #1 sector-focused workflow company in the UK. Our mission is to power the world of work through software and services that effortlessly get the job done for our customers, giving them the freedom to focus on thriving for their customers, people and communities.

Customers trust OneAdvanced to deliver digitalisation through innovative technology, addressing business problems through intelligent insight. With over 30 years of deep sector knowledge and experience, we are a strategic partner to our customers, who touch the lives of millions of people every day. From caring for patients in the NHS and social care to meeting tenants' housing needs; supporting learners in education and apprenticeships to navigating complex legal matters; and making sure goods get to their destination on time managing complex supply chains.

To discover more, visit: www.oneadvanced.com

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