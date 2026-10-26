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PR Newswire
26.10.2026 10:36 Uhr
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Findity AB: Findity and Sage expand partnership with the launch of Sage Expenses in Spain

Findity and Sage expand partnership with the launch of Sage Expenses in Spain

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Findity, the leader in Embedded Expense Management, and Sage, a global leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership with the launch of Sage Expenses in Spain, following the UK launch. Sage Expenses is now rolling out to Sage 50 customers in Spain.

Patrick Olsson, CEO at Findity, said: "We know firsthand that expense management has represented a major loss of time and resources for small businesses. That's why we are excited to partner with Sage. Together, with Sage Expenses, we offer a solution that makes expense management fast and simple, removing common barriers and freeing up time for the work that truly moves businesses forward."

José Luis Martín Zabala, Managing Director of Sage Iberia, said: "For too long, SMBs have borne the burden of manual, outdated expense processes. They need tools that simplify day-to-day tasks and free up time to focus on their customers. With Sage Expenses, integrated into the accounting software they already use, expense management becomes faster and simpler. Partnering with Findity allows us to modernise the financial workflows of Spanish SMBs, combining automation and intelligence to make a real impact on their productivity."

As a fully embedded product, Sage Expenses automates the entire expense process from mobile receipt capture to posted and reimbursement, saving time and reducing admin for small businesses.

Spain is the second market Findity and Sage have launched together, after the UK, with more European launches in preparation.

For more details, read Sage's announcement (in Spanish).

About Sage
Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small and mid sized businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitising business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights.

About Findity
Findity is the leader in Embedded Expense Management. They provide a card-agnostic, AI-powered expense platform, enabling companies to offer a localised, branded expense solution. Their headless architecture allows companies to build with APIs or go to market instantly with a white-label solution - all powered by the same end-to-end platform. For more information, visit findity.com.

CONTACT: Emil Andersson
Head of Marketing
+46706309086
emil@findity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/findity-ab/r/findity-and-sage-expand-partnership-with-the-launch-of-sage-expenses-in-spain,c4397314

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/findity-and-sage-expand-partnership-with-the-launch-of-sage-expenses-in-spain-302919209.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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