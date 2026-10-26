

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price inflation reached the highest level in more than three years in September, Statistics Sweden said Monday.



Producer price inflation reached 11.2 percent, up from 6.8 percent in August.



'The annual rate of PPI in September 2026 was 11.2 percent, the highest since January 2023', Statistics Sweden price statistician Carl Mårtensson said.



Excluding energy-related goods, producer prices advanced 6.2 percent from the prior year.



On a monthly basis, overall producer prices moved up 3.4 percent, marking the strongest since March 2022. Prices for refined petroleum and electricity increased in all markets in September.



Data showed that import price inflation accelerated notably to 15.5 percent from 9.5 percent in August. At the same time, export prices surged 12.4 percent, following a 6.8 percent rise in August.



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